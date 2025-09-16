Russian attack on Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia kills one, injures 13

Russian forces staged a massive attack early on Tuesday on Ukraine’s southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia, killing a 41-year-old man, injuring 13 more and triggering a large number of fires, the regional governor said.

Ivan Fedorov said two children were among the injured. Pictures posted by the governor online showed firefighters battling blazes in private homes and other buildings.

Ukraine’s emergency services reported a fire spanning an area of 350 sq m (3,770 sq ft) in three residential buildings and in a service station with an area of 600 sq m.

Fedorov said that according to preliminary reports Russian forces carried out 10 strikes from multiple rocket launch systems, damaging 10 apartment buildings and 12 private homes.