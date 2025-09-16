BML 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.87%)
BOP 18.57 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.27%)
CNERGY 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
CPHL 97.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
DCL 14.18 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.9%)
DGKC 239.65 Increased By ▲ 7.68 (3.31%)
FCCL 58.38 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (2.4%)
FFL 19.14 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1%)
GCIL 34.48 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.17%)
HUBC 195.17 Increased By ▲ 2.93 (1.52%)
KEL 5.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
KOSM 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.5%)
LOTCHEM 25.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.06%)
MLCF 105.50 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3.08%)
NBP 184.22 Increased By ▲ 3.54 (1.96%)
PAEL 54.78 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.48%)
PIAHCLA 19.83 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.3%)
PIBTL 12.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
POWER 18.56 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.03%)
PPL 189.95 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.34%)
PREMA 42.64 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.99%)
PRL 32.24 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.34%)
PTC 23.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
SNGP 131.18 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
SSGC 44.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.03%)
TELE 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
TPLP 10.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.69%)
TREET 26.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.2%)
TRG 68.24 Increased By ▲ 6.20 (9.99%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
BR100 15,980 Increased By 130.6 (0.82%)
BR30 49,695 Increased By 776 (1.59%)
KSE100 155,385 Increased By 944.8 (0.61%)
KSE30 47,467 Increased By 347.1 (0.74%)
Markets

India equity benchmarks set to open higher on hopes of easing trade woes

  • Gift Nifty futures were trading at 25,158.5 points as of 07:44
Reuters Published 16 Sep, 2025 07:40am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

India’s stock benchmarks are set to open higher on Tuesday, tracking Asian peers, as optimism over progress in U.S. trade negotiations with China and India lifts sentiment ahead of the Federal Reserve’s rate decision.

Gift Nifty futures were trading at 25,158.5 points as of 07:44 a.m. IST, indicating that the benchmark Nifty 50will open above Monday’s close of 25,069.2.

Other Asian markets opened higher, with the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index rising 0.6%.

U.S. and Chinese officials said on Monday they have reached a framework agreement to switch short-video app TikTok to a U.S-controlled ownership that will be confirmed in a Friday call between U.S. President Donald Trump and China’s Xi Jinping.

Meanwhile, India and the U.S. will hold trade talks on the day, raising hopes of a breakthrough weeks after the U.S. imposed punitive tariffs on New Delhi for buying Russian oil.

Easing trade tensions is likely to have a positive impact on several sectors of the Indian markets exposed to the world’s largest economy.

Investors await an anticipated 25-basis-point Fed rate cut on Wednesday, with the U.S. central bank expected to leave the door wide open to a series of cuts.

Lower U.S. interest rates make emerging markets like India attractive to foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), as Treasury yields and the dollar typically fall in such a scenario.

Back home on Monday, the Nifty 50 snapped an eight-session winning streak, its longest in a year since September 3, 2024, dragged by a pullback in information technology stocks after last week’s rally.

The FPIs offloaded Indian shares worth 12.69 billion rupees ($144 million) on Monday, while domestic institutional investors bought shares worth 19.33 billion rupees, per provisional data from the NSE.

Indian stocks

