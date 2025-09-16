BML 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.87%)
BOP 18.57 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.27%)
CNERGY 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
CPHL 97.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
DCL 14.18 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.9%)
DGKC 239.65 Increased By ▲ 7.68 (3.31%)
FCCL 58.38 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (2.4%)
FFL 19.14 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1%)
GCIL 34.48 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.17%)
HUBC 195.17 Increased By ▲ 2.93 (1.52%)
KEL 5.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
KOSM 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.5%)
LOTCHEM 25.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.06%)
MLCF 105.50 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3.08%)
NBP 184.22 Increased By ▲ 3.54 (1.96%)
PAEL 54.78 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.48%)
PIAHCLA 19.83 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.3%)
PIBTL 12.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
POWER 18.56 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.03%)
PPL 189.95 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.34%)
PREMA 42.64 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.99%)
PRL 32.24 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.34%)
PTC 23.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
SNGP 131.18 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
SSGC 44.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.03%)
TELE 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
TPLP 10.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.69%)
TREET 26.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.2%)
TRG 68.24 Increased By ▲ 6.20 (9.99%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
BR100 15,980 Increased By 130.6 (0.82%)
BR30 49,695 Increased By 776 (1.59%)
KSE100 155,385 Increased By 944.8 (0.61%)
KSE30 47,467 Increased By 347.1 (0.74%)
Sep 16, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil steady as market weighs supply risk from attacks on Russian refineries

  • Brent crude futures edged up 4 cents to $67.48 a barrel
Reuters Published 16 Sep, 2025 07:30am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Oil prices held steady in early trade on Tuesday after rising in the previous session, as market participants contemplated potential supply disruption from Russia after Ukrainian drone attacks on its refineries.

Brent crude futures edged up 4 cents to $67.48 a barrel by 0000 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $63.32, up 2 cents. On Monday, Brent settled up 45 cents at $67.44 while WTI settled 61 cents higher at $63.30.

Ukraine has intensified attacks on Russia’s energy infrastructure in an attempt to impair Moscow’s war capability, as talks to end their conflict have stalled.

“Heightened fears of supply disruptions from Russia, a key producer accounting for over 10% of global oil output” is helping oil prices, IG market analyst Tony Sycamore said in a client note.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Monday said the government would not impose additional tariffs on Chinese goods to encourage China to halt purchases of Russian oil unless European countries hit China and India with steep duties of their own.

Investors are also watching out for the U.S. Federal Reserve’s September 16-17 meeting at which the bank is widely expected to cut interest rates. Lower borrowing costs could boost fuel demand.

“A weaker U.S. dollar, driven by expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut this week, further supported crude oil,” Sycamore said.

The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback’s strength against six peers, slipped to a nearly one-week low. A weaker dollar makes oil less expensive for holders of other currencies.

Adding to the risk profile of Middle Eastern oil supply, the Israeli military launched a ground offensive on Monday to occupy Gaza City, Axios reported citing Israeli officials.

Meanwhile, U.S. and Chinese officials said on Monday they have reached a framework agreement to switch short-video app TikTok to U.S.-controlled ownership in a rare breakthrough in months-long talks.

Previous instances of easing U.S.-China trade tension have boosted risk sentiment and increased oil demand expectations.

Brent crude Oil WTI WTI crude Brent crude oil rates WTI crude oil

Comments

200 characters

Oil steady as market weighs supply risk from attacks on Russian refineries

Monsoon havoc: Policy rate kept unchanged on inflation fears in Pakistan

Small farmers and microfinance sector: Pakistan launches Climate Risk Fund-I

APTMA irked by MPC decision

Captain among five soldiers martyred in Balochistan IED attack

Trump says US struck another alleged Venezuelan drug vessel, killing three

Policy rate decision defies expectations: FPCCI

Load-shedding based on AT&C losses: Nepra slaps Rs0.1m daily fine on HESCO

Thar coal gasification: Zardari witnesses signing of MoU

FBR chief declares ‘war’ on corrupt customs officials

Read more stories