Pakistan PM advocates creation of Arab-Islamic task force

DOHA: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Monday said Pakistan strongly condemns Israel’s reckless and provocative attack on Doha on September 9, that was clearly, aimed at sabotaging peace efforts in the Middle East.

Speaking at the Emergency Arab-Islamic summit hosted by Qatar here, he said the summit was held on a very sombre and sorrowful occasion, when the brotherly Islamic state of Qatar was treacherously targeted, by an aggressor, who violated international law without fear of any consequence.

The Prime Minister said, “This was a flagrant violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the State of Qatar.”

“We express our all-out support and solidarity, with our Qatari brothers and sisters,” he said adding, “Israel’s assault, against Qatar is not an isolated incident. It is yet another manifestation of its declared, hegemonic ambitions.”

“Even in wartime, the role of peace mediators is always deemed inviolable and held sacrosanct. They are the messengers of fragile hope, - hope of keeping dialogue alive, to advance prospects of peace,” he remarked.

“One is therefore, compelled to question: Why then this charade of negotiations? Was the return of hostages ever a priority for a country that has no respect, or regard for human life?” he went on to say.

He said, “We deeply appreciate, Qatar’s sincere and tireless diplomatic efforts, guided by the able leadership of the Emir, His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.”

“Qatar has consistently, endeavoured to bridge divides and promote the noble cause of regional as well as global peace, under the most daunting challenges,” he observed.

“While, Gaza bleeds, the heart wrenching cries, of its innocent women and children echo through these halls,” he continued saying, “We can hear, the frail voice, of the ten-year-old boy, Ameer, who walked twelve kilometres, bare footed, for a few morsels of bread, only to be gunned down by Israeli soldiers, along with 64000 of his fellow countrymen.”

“Israel’s genocidal campaign, has reduced Gaza, to rubble and ruin. The world shall always bear, the scars of this unending carnage, etched on the very soul of humanity. Injustice has reached, an unbearable level. This must stop! And stop now,” he stressed.

He said that Pakistan had reiterated urgent and essential steps.

“Israel must be held accountable, for its war crimes against humanity,” he said and underlined the need for creation of an Arab-Islamic task force, to adopt effective measures to ward off Israeli expansionist designs.

“We reiterate the OIC’s call to suspend Israel’s membership of the United Nations. Member states should actively consider implementing other appropriate measures against Israel,” he emphasised.

The Prime Minister said the UN Security Council, must urgently demand, from Israel, under Chapter VII of the UN Charter, an immediate, unconditional, and permanent ceasefire, release of hostages and exchange of Palestinian prisoners.

He underscored the need for guaranteed, sustained and secure humanitarian access to all civilians in need and the protection of aid workers, medical teams, journalists and UN personnel.

He reiterated Pakistan’s stance that a just, comprehensive, and lasting two state solution must be achieved with the creation of an independent State of Palestine with pre-1967 borders and Al Quds Al Sharif as its capital.”

While concluding his speech he said, “Today, in this historic gathering, we have affirmed solidarity, in our intentions, in our thoughts, and in our words. In unison, we have all condemned Israel’s aggression.”

“Let history record this moment, when we, the leaders of the Arab-Islamic world, have chosen unity, dignity, and courage over silence and inaction,” he said adding, “Otherwise, my brothers and sisters, may I submit in all humility, posterity will never forgive us!”