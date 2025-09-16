BML 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.87%)
Pakistan lodge protest as India tensions spill into cricket

AFP Published 16 Sep, 2025 05:59am

DUBAI: Pakistan lodged a complaint on Monday with cricket’s governing body about the match referee in their Asia Cup clash with India after simmering tensions between the countries spilled over into sport.

India beat their arch-rivals by seven wickets on Sunday in Dubai as the neighbours met for the first time in cricket since their military conflict in May.

Tensions simmered after the match as India’s players left the field without shaking hands.

Pakistan blamed the India side and also allege match referee Andy Pycroft of Zimbabwe told captain Salman Agha not to shake the hand of India skipper Suryakumar Yadav before the game. There was no handshake between the captains.

“The PCB has lodged a complaint with the ICC regarding violations by the match referee of the ICC code of conduct and the MCC laws pertaining to the spirit of cricket,” Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi wrote on social media.

The PCB demanded the immediate removal of Pycroft from the remainder of the regional T20 tournament.

The International Cricket Council has been contacted for comment.

In his post-match press conference, Suryakumar said his team acted on the advice of the Indian government and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

“We are aligned with the Indian government and the BCCI,” said Suryakumar when asked why his team did not shake hands with the Pakistan players.

As a protest, Pakistan did not send their captain Agha to post-match duties.

The two teams are likely to meet again in a Super Four match in Dubai on Sunday, provided Pakistan win their last group game against the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday.

They can also meet for a third time in the September 28 final in Dubai if results go their way.

India and Pakistan were playing for the first time since cross-border hostilities in May left more than 70 people dead in missile, drone and artillery exchanges, before a ceasefire.

The conflict was triggered by an April 22 attack on civilians in Pahalgam in Indian-administered Kashmir that New Delhi accused Pakistan of backing, a charge Islamabad denies.

