BML 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.87%)
BOP 18.57 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.27%)
CNERGY 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
CPHL 97.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
DCL 14.18 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.9%)
DGKC 239.65 Increased By ▲ 7.68 (3.31%)
FCCL 58.38 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (2.4%)
FFL 19.14 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1%)
GCIL 34.48 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.17%)
HUBC 195.17 Increased By ▲ 2.93 (1.52%)
KEL 5.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
KOSM 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.5%)
LOTCHEM 25.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.06%)
MLCF 105.50 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3.08%)
NBP 184.22 Increased By ▲ 3.54 (1.96%)
PAEL 54.78 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.48%)
PIAHCLA 19.83 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.3%)
PIBTL 12.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
POWER 18.56 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.03%)
PPL 189.95 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.34%)
PREMA 42.64 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.99%)
PRL 32.24 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.34%)
PTC 23.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
SNGP 131.18 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
SSGC 44.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.03%)
TELE 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
TPLP 10.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.69%)
TREET 26.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.2%)
TRG 68.24 Increased By ▲ 6.20 (9.99%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
BR100 15,978 Increased By 128.3 (0.81%)
BR30 49,698 Increased By 778.9 (1.59%)
KSE100 155,385 Increased By 944.8 (0.61%)
KSE30 47,467 Increased By 347.1 (0.74%)
Sep 16, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-16

Rains, flood threats: UNOPS official, DG PDMA Sindh review arrangements

Recorder Report Published 16 Sep, 2025 05:59am

KARACHI: United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) Country Manager Jennifer Ankrom on Monday visited the Provincial Rain and Flood Emergency Monitoring Cell, where she met Director General of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Sindh, Salman Shah. During the visit, the officials reviewed the arrangements made in view of recent rains and potential flood threats in the province.

Syed Salman Shah, Director General Provincial Disaster Management Authority briefed the UNOPS official that, on the special instructions of Rehabilitation Minister Makhdoom Mehboob Zaman, the PDMA and district administrations had been placed on high alert. He said all available resources were being mobilized to deal with any emergency situation.

The DG explained that an integrated disaster management system had been developed in light of experiences from past natural calamities. The system, he said, ensured immediate coordination between departments and a defined response mechanism. He added that the Disaster Management Information System (DMIS) was being upgraded to modern standards, with survey records of all union councils of Sindh now available in the database.

Jennifer Ankrom appreciated PDMA’s measures but stressed the need for greater use of technology to address current challenges. She suggested that artificial intelligence models be adopted to improve forecasting of rains and floods. She noted that satellite imagery could help assess the latest situation in affected areas, thereby expediting relief operations. She also assured full cooperation of UNOPS with PDMA based on post-disaster data and ground realities to help the Sindh government formulate disaster management strategies in line with global standards.

The UNOPS country manager lauded the Sindh government and PDMA’s preparedness, stating that the measures taken for the protection of lives and property were commendable. She added that the province’s initiatives could serve as a positive model at the international level. Syed Salman Shah, meanwhile, reaffirmed that the provincial government and related agencies were working under a joint strategy not only to tackle the current situation but also to minimize the impact of possible future disasters.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

rains PDMA UNOPS Floods in Pakistan floods in Sindh UNOPS official Jennifer Ankrom Salman Shah

Comments

200 characters

Rains, flood threats: UNOPS official, DG PDMA Sindh review arrangements

Small farmers and microfinance sector: Pakistan launches Climate Risk Fund-I

APTMA irked by MPC decision

Policy rate decision defies expectations: FPCCI

Load-shedding based on AT&C losses: Nepra slaps Rs0.1m daily fine on HESCO

Thar coal gasification: Zardari witnesses signing of MoU

FBR chief declares ‘war’ on corrupt customs officials

Financial, procedural irregularities: AGP asks FBR to recover Rs925bn from taxpayers

Used cars’ scheme for expats: MoC facing ‘ifs and buts’ situation

$10bn trade aimed at Islamabad, Tehran discuss FTA prospects

KP, AJK and GB: NA panel concerned over deforestation

Read more stories