Thar Foundation expands training programmes for youth

September 16, 2025

KARACHI: Thar Foundation has signed new agreements with leading institutions to broaden access to education and skill development for the youth in Thar.

To strengthen technical training and provide international exposure, Thar Foundation has entered into an agreement with TANG Chinese Education & Technology Ltd. The partnership will introduce advanced training modules, a dual diploma program and Chinese language courses to prepare local youth for industrial careers and cross-cultural opportunities.

Thar Foundation has previously facilitated training of 74 Thar engineers in China and sponsored six students for post-graduate studies.

In collaboration with ZABTech, Sindh’s largest private provider of technical and vocational training, Thar Foundation recently marked the graduation of 40 students from an IT program in New Sehnri Dars village. The graduates received professional certifications in web development and graphic design, which will enable them to pursue employment in both local and global markets as freelancers.

Thar Foundation has also launched a merit-based scholarship at Mehran University of Engineering & Technology (MUET), Jamshoro. The scholarship will cover tuition, admission and examination fees for high-performing students. Previously, support from Thar Foundation helped 11 MUET students complete their undergraduate degrees.

