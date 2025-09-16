BML 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.87%)
BOP 18.57 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.27%)
CNERGY 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
CPHL 97.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
DCL 14.18 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.9%)
DGKC 239.65 Increased By ▲ 7.68 (3.31%)
FCCL 58.38 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (2.4%)
FFL 19.14 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1%)
GCIL 34.48 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.17%)
HUBC 195.17 Increased By ▲ 2.93 (1.52%)
KEL 5.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
KOSM 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.5%)
LOTCHEM 25.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.06%)
MLCF 105.50 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3.08%)
NBP 184.22 Increased By ▲ 3.54 (1.96%)
PAEL 54.78 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.48%)
PIAHCLA 19.83 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.3%)
PIBTL 12.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
POWER 18.56 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.03%)
PPL 189.95 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.34%)
PREMA 42.64 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.99%)
PRL 32.24 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.34%)
PTC 23.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
SNGP 131.18 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
SSGC 44.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.03%)
TELE 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
TPLP 10.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.69%)
TREET 26.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.2%)
TRG 68.24 Increased By ▲ 6.20 (9.99%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
BR100 15,980 Increased By 130.6 (0.82%)
BR30 49,695 Increased By 776 (1.59%)
KSE100 155,385 Increased By 944.8 (0.61%)
KSE30 47,467 Increased By 347.1 (0.74%)
Sep 16, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-09-16

SMEDA to facilitate hunting, sporting swords and accessories makers

Recorder Report Published September 16, 2025 Updated September 16, 2025 07:09am

LAHORE: The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) will facilitate the hunting and sporting swords and accessories manufacturers for enhancing export of the sector from USD13.5 million to USD100 million under the leadership of PM and the SAPM.

It was assured by Socrat Aman Rana, Chief Executive Officer of SMEDA while addressing a delegation of the Hunting and Sporting Knives, Swords and Accessories Association of Pakistan in a meeting held at SMEDA head office Monday. The delegation was led by Nadeem Ahmed Warraich, Chairman of the Association. Senior officials of SMEDA also accompanied CEO SMEDA on this occasion.

CEO SMEDA said that promoting exports and employments through SME development is the prime agenda of present government and the Prime Minister of Pakistan. SMEDA is striving hard to achieve the goals set by the government in this regard, he said and assured to overcome the barriers hindering export promotion in the Hunting and Sporting Knives and Swords manufacturing sector. He agreed to collaborate with the Association for developing Sector Profile, Cluster Documentary, E-Commerce Training Programmes and improved production process.

Rana informed that SMEDA had developed a number of initiatives including E-Support Programme and Export Readiness Programme to enable SME sector for making more contribution in the national exports. He said such programmes would equally be helpful for the Hunting and Sport Swords making sector.

Earlier, Nadeem Ahmed Warraich, Chairman of the Hunting & Sporting Knives Swords and Accessories Association of Pakistan, in a presentation, informed that Pakistan’s share in the global trade of hunting and sporting knives was 0.53 percent in 2022, which has decreased to 0.41 percent in 2024. He said that the share can be enhanced manifold with support of the government. He claimed that the government support can raise the exports of hunting and sports knives from USD13.5 million to USD100 million.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

SMEs Smeda SMEs sector Socrat Aman Rana

Comments

200 characters

SMEDA to facilitate hunting, sporting swords and accessories makers

Monsoon havoc: Policy rate kept unchanged on inflation fears in Pakistan

Small farmers and microfinance sector: Pakistan launches Climate Risk Fund-I

APTMA irked by MPC decision

Oil steady as market weighs supply risk from attacks on Russian refineries

Captain among five soldiers martyred in Balochistan IED attack

Trump says US struck another alleged Venezuelan drug vessel, killing three

Policy rate decision defies expectations: FPCCI

Load-shedding based on AT&C losses: Nepra slaps Rs0.1m daily fine on HESCO

Thar coal gasification: Zardari witnesses signing of MoU

FBR chief declares ‘war’ on corrupt customs officials

Read more stories