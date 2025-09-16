BML 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.87%)
Punjab launches initiatives to preserve cultural heritage sites

Published September 16, 2025

LAHORE: Punjab Tourism, Archaeology and Museum Secretary Dr Ehsan Bhutta has emphasised that preserving Punjab’s glorious heritage was the priority of the Punjab government; “we have launched several initiatives to preserve the region’s cultural heritage.”

He expressed these views during his visit to historical places, including Jhelum Rohtas Fort, Mausoleum of Khair-un-Nisa, Kharian Losar Boali, Gujrat Ram Pyari Museum, Wazirabad Dak Chowki, Gujranwala Museum, Ghakkar Tomri Temple, Jain Mandir Gujranwala, Lodhi’s Mosque Eimnabad and others, disclosed a department spokesperson on Monday.

He further said that all efforts aim to promote cultural awareness, support tourism and highlight the region's architectural brilliance to attract tourists.

During the visit to Rohtas Fort, Jhelum and the Mausoleum of Khair-un-Nisa, DG Archaeology Zaheer Abbas Malik briefed about the comprehensive preservation, conservation and upgradation plan to protect and promote Punjab’s magnificent heritage.

On this occasion, the Secretary issued directions to upgrade Rohtas Fort Museum to international standards and relocate it to a more suitable space, while emphasising the restoration and illumination of Rohtas Fort to enhance its cultural and tourism value.

After visiting historical places in the Gujranwala division, Dr Bhutta said Gujranwala is rightly stated as the city of heritage. “The Punjab Tourism Department, with the help of the Archaeology Directorate and Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB), have started projects of great significance for Gujranwala history and heritage lovers.

Dak Chowki and Eimnabad mosque have been completed, and now the focus is on Dhonkal Boali Wazirabad, Tomri Temple, Baddoki Sahiean Ghakkar, Jain Mandar Gujranwala and Ranjeet Singh Museum Gujranwala,” he added. On this occasion, the Secretary issued directions to get the Gujranwala Museum building completed by January 31.

