BML 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.87%)
BOP 18.57 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.27%)
CNERGY 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
CPHL 97.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
DCL 14.18 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.9%)
DGKC 239.65 Increased By ▲ 7.68 (3.31%)
FCCL 58.38 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (2.4%)
FFL 19.14 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1%)
GCIL 34.48 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.17%)
HUBC 195.17 Increased By ▲ 2.93 (1.52%)
KEL 5.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
KOSM 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.5%)
LOTCHEM 25.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.06%)
MLCF 105.50 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3.08%)
NBP 184.22 Increased By ▲ 3.54 (1.96%)
PAEL 54.78 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.48%)
PIAHCLA 19.83 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.3%)
PIBTL 12.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
POWER 18.56 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.03%)
PPL 189.95 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.34%)
PREMA 42.64 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.99%)
PRL 32.24 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.34%)
PTC 23.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
SNGP 131.18 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
SSGC 44.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.03%)
TELE 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
TPLP 10.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.69%)
TREET 26.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.2%)
TRG 68.24 Increased By ▲ 6.20 (9.99%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
BR100 15,980 Increased By 130.6 (0.82%)
BR30 49,695 Increased By 776 (1.59%)
KSE100 155,385 Increased By 944.8 (0.61%)
KSE30 47,467 Increased By 347.1 (0.74%)
Sep 16, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-16

Innovation, collaboration in rehabilitation sciences highlighted

Recorder Report Published September 16, 2025 Updated September 16, 2025 07:38am

LAHORE: Speakers at a seminar titled “INSPIRE: strengthening rehabilitation sciences through innovation, collaboration and research” highlighted emerging technologies and evidence-based models in rehabilitation sciences.

The University of Health Sciences (UHS) Lahore, through its Discipline Specific Faculty Council (DSFC) in Occupational Therapy and Speech & Language Pathology, organized a one-day seminar, here on Monday.

The academic activity, hosted by the Institute of Allied Health Sciences, brought together faculty from various affiliated institutions to explore curriculum innovation.

UHS vice-chancellor, Prof. Dr. Ahsan Waheed Rathore, addressing the participants, outlined the key objectives of the council and shared his vision to strengthen the field of rehabilitation sciences. He emphasized professional collaboration, continuous skills development, and the integration of evidence-based practices to enhance professional standards through multi-disciplinary approaches. He also sought constructive feedback from the faculty to further align UHS initiatives with national needs.

The speakers included Dr. Atia ur Rehman, Consultant Speech & Language Pathologist and Principal Allied Health Sciences, Rashid Latif Khan University Lahore, who spoke on “Curriculum Innovation and Leadership in Rehabilitation Sciences.”

Humaira Idrees, Senior Speech Language Pathologist and Clinical Coordinator at The Children’s Hospital and University of Child Health Sciences, Lahore, delivered a talk on “Emerging Technologies in Rehabilitation.”

Ramma Inam, Assistant Professor and Head of the Occupational Therapy Department, PSRD who presented on “Evidence-Based Co-Treatment Models in Pediatric Rehabilitation.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

innovation research technologies UHS Lahore DSFC rehabilitation sciences

Comments

200 characters

Innovation, collaboration in rehabilitation sciences highlighted

Monsoon havoc: Policy rate kept unchanged on inflation fears in Pakistan

Small farmers and microfinance sector: Pakistan launches Climate Risk Fund-I

APTMA irked by MPC decision

Oil steady as market weighs supply risk from attacks on Russian refineries

Trump says US struck another alleged Venezuelan drug vessel, killing three

Policy rate decision defies expectations: FPCCI

Load-shedding based on AT&C losses: Nepra slaps Rs0.1m daily fine on HESCO

Thar coal gasification: Zardari witnesses signing of MoU

FBR chief declares ‘war’ on corrupt customs officials

Financial, procedural irregularities: AGP asks FBR to recover Rs925bn from taxpayers

Read more stories