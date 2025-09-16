Innovation, collaboration in rehabilitation sciences highlighted

LAHORE: Speakers at a seminar titled “INSPIRE: strengthening rehabilitation sciences through innovation, collaboration and research” highlighted emerging technologies and evidence-based models in rehabilitation sciences.

The University of Health Sciences (UHS) Lahore, through its Discipline Specific Faculty Council (DSFC) in Occupational Therapy and Speech & Language Pathology, organized a one-day seminar, here on Monday.

The academic activity, hosted by the Institute of Allied Health Sciences, brought together faculty from various affiliated institutions to explore curriculum innovation.

UHS vice-chancellor, Prof. Dr. Ahsan Waheed Rathore, addressing the participants, outlined the key objectives of the council and shared his vision to strengthen the field of rehabilitation sciences. He emphasized professional collaboration, continuous skills development, and the integration of evidence-based practices to enhance professional standards through multi-disciplinary approaches. He also sought constructive feedback from the faculty to further align UHS initiatives with national needs.

The speakers included Dr. Atia ur Rehman, Consultant Speech & Language Pathologist and Principal Allied Health Sciences, Rashid Latif Khan University Lahore, who spoke on “Curriculum Innovation and Leadership in Rehabilitation Sciences.”

Humaira Idrees, Senior Speech Language Pathologist and Clinical Coordinator at The Children’s Hospital and University of Child Health Sciences, Lahore, delivered a talk on “Emerging Technologies in Rehabilitation.”

Ramma Inam, Assistant Professor and Head of the Occupational Therapy Department, PSRD who presented on “Evidence-Based Co-Treatment Models in Pediatric Rehabilitation.”

