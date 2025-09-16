‘Alhamra embraces creativity, diversity, modernity’

LAHORE: Chairman Board of Governors of the Lahore Arts Council Razi Ahmed has said that “Alhamra is not merely an institution, but a custodian of civilization, intellectual, and creative traditions. Each meeting of the Board enriches our collective vision, shaping Alhamra into a global cultural hub that embraces creativity, diversity, and modernity.”

While talking to the participants of the 78th meeting of the Board of Governors on Monday, he said it is the need of the hour to explore the new pathways for the preservation and promotion of language, literature, culture, and national heritage.

Executive Director Alhamra Mahboob Alam highlighted that thoughtful planning ensures the success and lasting impact of every initiative, reflecting Alhamra’s commitment to intellectual depth and cultural continuity.

The meeting also reviewed ongoing and upcoming projects, including intercollegiate and national theatre festivals, while emphasizing youth engagement, effective use of social media, and innovative cultural participation. Board members including Nauman Kabir, Dr. Samina Naseem, Imran Qureshi, Sofia Baidar, Salima Hashmi, Nayyar Ali Dada, Hammad Ghaznavi, Dr. Neelum Naz, Abbas Tabish, Qudsia Raheem, Shahid Nadeem, Rafia (Finance), and others, shared valuable insights that were warmly acknowledged.

Alhamra continues its mission of strengthening literary, artistic, and cultural traditions, transmitting them to future generations through modern avenues, and expanding its role as a vibrant cultural beacon for Pakistan and beyond.

