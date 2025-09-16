279,132 metric tons of wheat recovered from hoarders

LAHORE: The price control and commodity department Punjab said on Monday that the food directorate Punjab and the PERA force has recovered 279,132 metric tons of wheat from the illegal hoarders during last 14 days.

A spokesman of the department said timely action of the Chief Minister of Punjab has eliminated the artificial hike in wheat prices. “As of August 31, flour mills had 1,419,998 metric tons of wheat in stock. Within a few days, their wheat reserves increased to 1,557,140 tons. Through the grinding of 273,165 tons of wheat, the supply of flour was also ensured in the past two weeks.”

The spokesperson further said that so far, the declared wheat stock in the province has reached 338,688 metric tons. In the last five days, the newly-appointed secretary and DG Food have kept all district-level food directorate officers on their toes. The price of wheat, which had reached Rs3,800 per maund, has now dropped to Rs3,000 in the open market. In addition, the secretary price control and DG Food have directed that the crackdown against illegal hoarders be made even stricter.

