BML 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.87%)
BOP 18.57 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.27%)
CNERGY 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
CPHL 97.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
DCL 14.18 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.9%)
DGKC 239.65 Increased By ▲ 7.68 (3.31%)
FCCL 58.38 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (2.4%)
FFL 19.14 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1%)
GCIL 34.48 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.17%)
HUBC 195.17 Increased By ▲ 2.93 (1.52%)
KEL 5.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
KOSM 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.5%)
LOTCHEM 25.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.06%)
MLCF 105.50 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3.08%)
NBP 184.22 Increased By ▲ 3.54 (1.96%)
PAEL 54.78 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.48%)
PIAHCLA 19.83 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.3%)
PIBTL 12.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
POWER 18.56 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.03%)
PPL 189.95 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.34%)
PREMA 42.64 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.99%)
PRL 32.24 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.34%)
PTC 23.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
SNGP 131.18 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
SSGC 44.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.03%)
TELE 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
TPLP 10.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.69%)
TREET 26.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.2%)
TRG 68.24 Increased By ▲ 6.20 (9.99%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
BR100 15,980 Increased By 130.6 (0.82%)
BR30 49,695 Increased By 776 (1.59%)
KSE100 155,385 Increased By 944.8 (0.61%)
KSE30 47,467 Increased By 347.1 (0.74%)
Sep 16, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-16

PARTLY FACETIOUS: There was a time when our economy was compared to India’s

Anjum Ibrahim Published September 16, 2025 Updated September 16, 2025 07:33am

“The way to steal cash…how can I put it…”

“Legally you mean?”

“Well, there is no legal cover when you are stealing cash.”

“There are scams and Ponzi schemes and…”

“Right but once caught you are caught; right!”

“Hmmm I hope you are not going to raise the issue of nepotism and corruption and…”

“What?”

“Well nepotism in appointments continues and…wait…let me finish…evidence for this charge is insurmountable — not a single state owned entity has reversed its losses, the power sector is to procure 1.25 trillion rupee loan from our banks, same policy as in 2013 though at that time things were not as bad and borrowing around 400 billion rupees was enough, and the Federal Board of Revenue continues to rely to the tune of 75 to 80 percent on indirect taxes whose incidence on the poor is greater than on the rich and…”

“You are like a broken record, though that expression has become redundant as no one has any playing records.”

“There are documentary records.”

“But you know I was not talking about Pakistan. I was talking about a European proposal that would allow them to take 200 billion dollar plus Russian sovereign funds and use them to issue Eurobonds and lend the money so procured to Ukraine which will repay as and when it so……”

“Loses all its territory?”

“Don’t be facetious. Anyway, the European governments will also provide their guarantees but if Ukraine doesn’t pay……”

“So this decision in principle, if implemented, would mean no one will put reserves in Europe or the US?”

“I don’t care about that, but I would advise our investment bankers that the purchase may seem a good one but perhaps refrain from the Eurobond market.”

“Till Russia takes legal action.”

“Right.”

“I thought when you mentioned stealing cash, you were referring to the bookies who bet on our cricket team against India.”

“You know, there was a time when our economy was compared to India’s, then our cricket was compared to India’s…”

“Do not give up on hope my friend, our belief…”

“Gotcha.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PARTLY FACETIOUS

Comments

200 characters

PARTLY FACETIOUS: There was a time when our economy was compared to India’s

Monsoon havoc: Policy rate kept unchanged on inflation fears in Pakistan

Small farmers and microfinance sector: Pakistan launches Climate Risk Fund-I

APTMA irked by MPC decision

Oil steady as market weighs supply risk from attacks on Russian refineries

Captain among five soldiers martyred in Balochistan IED attack

Trump says US struck another alleged Venezuelan drug vessel, killing three

Policy rate decision defies expectations: FPCCI

Load-shedding based on AT&C losses: Nepra slaps Rs0.1m daily fine on HESCO

Thar coal gasification: Zardari witnesses signing of MoU

FBR chief declares ‘war’ on corrupt customs officials

Read more stories