PARTLY FACETIOUS: There was a time when our economy was compared to India’s

“The way to steal cash…how can I put it…”

“Legally you mean?”

“Well, there is no legal cover when you are stealing cash.”

“There are scams and Ponzi schemes and…”

“Right but once caught you are caught; right!”

“Hmmm I hope you are not going to raise the issue of nepotism and corruption and…”

“What?”

“Well nepotism in appointments continues and…wait…let me finish…evidence for this charge is insurmountable — not a single state owned entity has reversed its losses, the power sector is to procure 1.25 trillion rupee loan from our banks, same policy as in 2013 though at that time things were not as bad and borrowing around 400 billion rupees was enough, and the Federal Board of Revenue continues to rely to the tune of 75 to 80 percent on indirect taxes whose incidence on the poor is greater than on the rich and…”

“You are like a broken record, though that expression has become redundant as no one has any playing records.”

“There are documentary records.”

“But you know I was not talking about Pakistan. I was talking about a European proposal that would allow them to take 200 billion dollar plus Russian sovereign funds and use them to issue Eurobonds and lend the money so procured to Ukraine which will repay as and when it so……”

“Loses all its territory?”

“Don’t be facetious. Anyway, the European governments will also provide their guarantees but if Ukraine doesn’t pay……”

“So this decision in principle, if implemented, would mean no one will put reserves in Europe or the US?”

“I don’t care about that, but I would advise our investment bankers that the purchase may seem a good one but perhaps refrain from the Eurobond market.”

“Till Russia takes legal action.”

“Right.”

“I thought when you mentioned stealing cash, you were referring to the bookies who bet on our cricket team against India.”

“You know, there was a time when our economy was compared to India’s, then our cricket was compared to India’s…”

“Do not give up on hope my friend, our belief…”

“Gotcha.”

