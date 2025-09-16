BML 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.87%)
AGP: CJP administers oath of office to Gondal

Terence J Sigamony Published September 16, 2025 Updated September 16, 2025 08:36am

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi administered the oath of office to Maqbool Ahmed Gondal as Auditor General of Pakistan in a simple, but dignified ceremony.

The oath taking ceremony was held at the Supreme Court building on Monday. The Judges of Supreme Court, Advisor to Prime Minister, high ranking officials of the federal government and PA&AS officers along with the distinguished guests attended the ceremony.

Maqbool Ahmed Gondal is the 22nd Auditor General of Pakistan appointed under the Constitution of Pakistan, 1973 for a fixed tenure of four years. He has an illustrious career spanning over three decades of leadership experience in Financial Management, Governance, Assurance, Audits and Public Procurement.

As Controller General of Accounts, he is credited with leading initiatives that include the digitization of Public Financial Management and the recovery of more than Rs460 billion through audit enforcement.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

