PTI says will hold public gathering at Peshawar on 27th

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday announced that it will hold a public gathering in Peshawar on September 27.

The announcement was made by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur while speaking to reporters outside Adiala Jail, where he came along with other cabinet members during the hearing of Toshakhana II case against PTI founding chairman Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi.

He said the decision was taken during a meeting of the party’s political committee. “The political committee has finalized the decision, and we will be staging a major public gathering in Peshawar on September 27,” Gandapur told the media.

Taking aim at the federal government, Gandapur criticized its approach to counterterrorism, calling its policies ineffective and lacking clarity. “The federal government must revise its policies and introduce a viable solution to the issue of terrorism,” he said.

Highlighting provincial efforts to address the growing security concerns, the chief minister said his government had convened several tribal peace Jirgas. According to him, these Jirgas unanimously recommended initiating dialogue to tackle militancy in the region.

“At first, they [the federal government] say it’s not the provincial government’s domain. Then they ask us to provide Terms of Reference. We submitted the ToRs five to six months ago, but there has been no response yet,” Gandapur added.

Earlier, the special court hearing the Toshakhana II case against jailed PTI Chairman Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi on Monday summoned two more witnesses for recording their statements after defence lawyers completed cross-examination of an approver and witness.

Special Judge Central Shahrukh Arjumand, while hearing the case against Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi, at a makeshift court at Adiala Jail summoned former Prime Minister Khan’s military secretary Brigadier Muhammad Ahmad and deputy military secretary Colonel Rehan Mehmood, for recording their statements.

During the hearing PTI lawyers completed cross-examination of approver and private appraiser of gifts Shoiab M Abbasi and former Prime Minister Khan’s personal secretary, Syed Inam Shah.

So far, the court has recorded the statements and completed cross-examinations of 16 prosecution witnesses.

Khan and Bushra Bibi were produced before the court by jail authorities. Among those in attendance were Khan’s sister Aleema Khan, Dr Uzma Khan, Noreen Khanam Niazi, Senator Ali Zafar, and Senator Ali Zafer.

Legal representation for the defence included Qausain Faisal Mufti and Arshad Tabrez, while Zulfiqar Abbas Naqvi and Umair Majeed appeared as special prosecutors. The court adjourned further proceedings till September 14.

