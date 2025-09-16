Route permits for commercial vehicles: Sindh transport dept launches online portal

KARACHI: The Sindh Transport Department has officially launched an online portal for issuing and registering route permits for commercial vehicles.

Under this new system, the entire process of issuing route permits and certificates will now be conducted online, while the manual system has been abolished.

Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon said that all relevant stakeholders have been informed about this change to ensure a smooth and transparent transition.

He explained that in 2024 the Transport Department initiated the “Automation of PTAs, RTAs and MVIs” project to digitalize the province’s transport system. In the first phase, an online portal for vehicle registration, physical inspection, and issuance of fitness certificates was launched in March 2025.

