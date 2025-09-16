PEC chairman interacts with constructors of AJ&K

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC), Engr. Waseem Nazir, visited Muzaffarabad and chaired a landmark consultative session with constructors of Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

This was the first-ever interaction of its kind by any Chairman PEC with the construction stakeholders of AJ&K and was attended by a large number of reputable constructors from across the region.

The participants warmly welcomed the Chairman and expressed their appreciation for the importance accorded to the construction sector, noting that he commenced his visit to Muzaffarabad with a dedicated meeting to listen to their concerns.

During the session, the constructors highlighted key challenges being faced by the construction industry in AJ&K. These included the non-implementation of the PEC Price Adjustment Formula, confusion regarding the use of PPRA bidding documents vis-à-vis PEC Standard Bidding Documents, involvement of the Public Works Department (PWD) in smaller contracts earlier managed by LG\&RD, appointment of non-engineer secretaries in engineering departments adversely affecting the quality of engineering works, non-formation of the PEC AJK Enrolment Sub-Committee, absence of AJK representation in the PEC Governing Body, and curtailment of powers of Chief Engineers through transfer of authority to bureaucratic, non-technical and political organs.

In his address, Chairman PEC Engr. Waseem Nazir thanked the constructors for their candid input and assured them that the matter of bidding documents would be resolved amicably with PPRA within one month. He reaffirmed that PEC, as the sole regulator of the engineering profession in Pakistan, is fully committed to safeguarding the interests of constructors and the wider engineering community.

