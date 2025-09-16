Sindh, Centre agree to develop a climate action plan

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Dr Musadik Malik discussed launching a 300-day Climate Action Plan ahead of the upcoming monsoon, improving Sukkur Barrage capacity, reinforcing fragile embankments of the River Indus, and restoring old waterways to prevent loss of lives and property during riverine and flash floods.

The meeting held at CM House on Monday was attended by Sindh Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah and Principal Secretary Agha Wasif.

The CM and the visiting federal minister agreed to develop a 300-day Climate Action Plan to prepare for the upcoming monsoon season, which is expected to begin 15 days earlier than usual. All four provincial governments will present their proposals, including necessary projects under this plan. It was noted that proactive measures could significantly reduce damages caused by heavy rains and riverine floods.

Both sides acknowledged that Pakistan is facing severe losses due to climate change and emphasised the need for global support to minimise the damage. The meeting also agreed on strengthening the carbon credit market. “The federal government will fully support provinces in opening the carbon credit market,” said Dr Musadik Malik.

Murad Ali Shah said Sindh had already initiated carbon credit marketing and stressed the need to expand it further. He pointed out that this year’s challenges were compounded by riverine floods. Highlighting the situation at Sukkur Barrage, the CM said its originally designed capacity was 1.5 million cusecs, but due to hydraulic issues and closure of 10 gates, the capacity has reduced to 960,000 cusecs. “We must enhance Sukkur Barrage’s capacity.”

Murad Shah also expressed concern over the fragile condition of some embankments along the Indus River. He noted that Japan is assisting Sindh in strengthening these embankments, particularly the KK Bund and Qadirpur-Shank Bund, and expressed hope that the projects would materialise soon.

The Chief Minister underlined the importance of restoring natural waterways to manage monsoon floods. “After the construction of barrages in the 1930s, the Katcha region came into existence, altering the natural flow,” he said, adding that Sindh has 14 canals and both the Right Bank and Left Bank of the Indus must have their natural drainage paths restored.

He said that on the Right Bank, hill torrents bring heavy inflows into Manchhar Lake, from where water is released into the river through two canals. “We need to enhance the capacity of these canals,” he noted.

The water from Manchar Lake is released toward the Indus mainly through the Aral (Aral Wah/ Aral channel) system (including the Aral head/ tail regulators) and the Danister (Danister Wah/ Danister Canal). “We have improved and remodelled both the channels, but still they need some interventions,” the CM said.

On the Left Bank, rainfall from Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar, Tharparkar, and Umerkot districts also requires natural outlets. Historically, the Hakro River carried this flow, but with the construction of the Left Bank Outfall Drain (LBOD), natural passages were blocked, causing widespread destruction during rains.

Murad Shah said that his government had revived Dhoro Puran, which was inaugurated in 2024, as part of efforts to restore natural flows. He urged the federal government to support Sindh in increasing the Sukkur Barrage’s capacity.

