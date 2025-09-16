BML 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.87%)
Upper parts of Pakistan likely to receive rains, thunderstorms

Recorder Report Published September 16, 2025 Updated September 16, 2025 08:29am

LAHORE: The Met Office said Monday moist currents of moderate intensity from Arabian Sea are penetrating in upper parts of the country. A westerly wave is likely to approach upper parts from 15th (evening/night) and may persist till 19th September.

Under the influence of these meteorological conditions, rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected in Dir, Chitral, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Buner, Malakand, Bajaur, Mohmand, Kohat, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Swabi, Khyber, Orakzai, Kurram, Hangu, Karak and Waziristan from 16th to 19th September with occasional gaps.

Similarly, scattered rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Kashmir (Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur) from 15th (evening/night) to 19th September with occasional gaps. Isolated heavyfall is expected on 16th & 18th September. While isolated rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected in Gilgit-Baltistan (Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar) from 16th to 19th September.

In Punjab/Islamabad, rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal and Jhelum from 16th to 19th September with occasional gaps, while in Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Wazirabad, Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Narowal Mianwali, Khushab, Sargodha, Sahiwal, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Faisalabad on 18th & 19th September. Isolated heavy fall is also expected during the period.

Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the province of Sindh, while partly cloudy in coastal areas. A similar dry weather is expected in most parts of the province of Balochistan.

Windstorm, Hailstorm and lightning may damage weak structures like roof/wall of Kacha houses, electric poles, bill boards, vehicles and solar panels etc during the forecast period.

There is possibility of landslides in vulnerable hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan Murree, Galliyat and Kashmir during the forecast period.

Heavy rainfall may increase flows in local nullahs/streams of Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Mardan, Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad/ Rawalpindi and Kashmir on 18th & 19th September.

Public, travellers/tourists are advised to avoid unusual exposure to vulnerable areas and keep updated about latest weather conditions.

Meanwhile, all concerned authorities are advised to remain “Vigilant” and take necessary measures to avoid any untoward situation during the forecast period.

