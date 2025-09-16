BML 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.87%)
PTI says Commonwealth report confirms election irregularities

Recorder Report Published 16 Sep, 2025 08:18am

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Salman Akram Raja on Monday claimed that the irregularities in the February 8 general election, already known to the public, have now been confirmed by an international organisation.

He expressed these views while addressing a press conference at the Lahore Press Club held to release a white paper ‘Healing Punjab: healthcare reforms, reversals, and the road to recovery’, detailing the facilities provided to the public in the health sector during PTI’s tenure and explaining how the Form 47 government is undermining these facilities and human rights.

Raja further said the Commonwealth report on Pakistan’s election exposed widespread manipulation of results through altered forms and procedural violations. “Everyone should download and read the Commonwealth report on the general election which has exposed all instances of rigging,” he added.

“The election was violated on February 8 and the whole world knows this has happened,” Raja said, adding that the Commonwealth report highlighted discrepancies between Form 45 copies given to polling agents and those later uploaded on the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) website. “In many constituencies, the Form 45 and Form 46 do not match,” he said, claiming such mismatches were evident in 90 to 95 constituencies.

He further alleged that in numerous cases, candidates’ vote counts were changed on Form 45 while the total number of votes on the same form remained untouched. “Form 45 was changed in every constituency,” he asserted.

He read out the paragraph ‘Irregular Voter Turnout’ from the Commonwealth Report in front of the media, which stated how the turnout was artificially increased through fraudulent means in 90 to 95 constituencies of the National Assembly. The PTI leader also pointed to polling stations where, according to him, votes were cast for the National Assembly but not for the provincial Assembly, a discrepancy he said reflected deliberate manipulation.

He reiterated PTI’s demand for accountability, stating: “The truth the people already know is now documented by the Commonwealth report, and it must be read by all.”

Talking about the white paper, Raja said PTI leader Dr Yasmin Rashid had prepared it detailing what he described as a ‘captive democracy’. While presenting the white paper, PTI leader Shayan Bashir said it is both an honour and a source of pride for me to collaborate on this white paper with Dr Yasmin Rashid. “She possesses immense skills and experience that greatly benefit the people of this country. As a cancer survivor, she has faced illegal imprisonment, yet she continues to prioritise the welfare of the people of Pakistan. This white paper is not part of any public relations campaign; instead, it serves as a practical roadmap for the healthcare system in Punjab over the past seven years,” he added.

The report outlines the significant healthcare reforms in Punjab from 2018 to 2022, their dismantling after PML-N regained power in 2023, and the resulting crisis exacerbated by the 2025 floods.

The report observed that the PTI established Pakistan’s first universal healthcare model through the Sehat Sahulat Card, providing Rs1 million in annual coverage to 29.3 million families. This initiative involved over 900 hospitals, with significant patient satisfaction and revenue generation. The PTI also recruited 33,000 professionals, upgraded medical facilities, and earned global recognition for its COVID-19 response.

However, the report highlights a reversal of these gains post-2023, with Sehat Card services suspended, a drastic reduction in private hospital networks, and significant staff layoffs in the health sector. As a result, Punjab faces a public health disaster, compounded by the ongoing floods.

The white paper proposes a roadmap for recovery, including reinstating the Sehat Card with expanded coverage, restoring healthcare services, rehiring staff, and addressing corruption. “This is a rescue plan for Punjab,” said Shayan Bashir, emphasising the need for equitable healthcare solutions.

PTI commonwealth Salman Akram Raja General Election 2024

