CM Maryam visits flood-hit Alipur, reviews relief operations

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif visited Alipur, a tehsil of Muzaffargarh, which had been severely affected due to havoc wreaked by recent flooding.

During her visit, she visited flood-hit areas of Alipur city and inspected flood relief camp being established in Government High School Alipur.

The Chief Minister personally handed over financial assistance cheques to the families of those who lost their lives during recent devastating floods. She interacted warmly with flood victims, offering them words of consolation, and assured them to redress their damages along with their complete rehabilitation at the earliest.

The CM served food from a large pot ‘degh’ herself, distributed meals among the flood- affected women and children. She also sat among flood-hit women and shared a meal with them. During her visit, several young girls hugged Chief Minister and showed their affection to her.

Fulfilling a wish of a young girl, she played cricket in flood relief camp, bowled a few deliveries and cheered as the child hit the ball. She also spent time in a temporary classroom set up within the relief camp, engaged in light-hearted conversation with children and inquired about their studies.

The Chief Minister reviewed facilities provided at the flood relief camp, including food, medical aid and other basic necessities. She also distributed gifts among the flood-affected families and extended special gratitude to Pakistan Navy for lending their active support in rescue and relief operations for the flood victims.

The Chief Minister was briefed in detail by Deputy Commissioner Muzaffargarh and DG PDMA. They said that 147 villages in Muzaffargarh district were severely affected, impacting over 394,000 population. Alipur tehsil was among the worst-hit areas, with 26 villages inundated. A total of 37 flood relief camps and 8 tent cities had been established to provide essential services to flood-hit displaced population.

The Chief Minister reiterated and reaffirmed Punjab government’s commitment to stand by the flood victims along with ensuring their complete rehabilitation while carrying out rescue and relief operations.

