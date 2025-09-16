BML 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.87%)
BOP 18.57 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.27%)
CNERGY 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
CPHL 97.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
DCL 14.18 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.9%)
DGKC 239.65 Increased By ▲ 7.68 (3.31%)
FCCL 58.38 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (2.4%)
FFL 19.14 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1%)
GCIL 34.48 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.17%)
HUBC 195.17 Increased By ▲ 2.93 (1.52%)
KEL 5.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
KOSM 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.5%)
LOTCHEM 25.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.06%)
MLCF 105.50 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3.08%)
NBP 184.22 Increased By ▲ 3.54 (1.96%)
PAEL 54.78 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.48%)
PIAHCLA 19.83 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.3%)
PIBTL 12.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
POWER 18.56 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.03%)
PPL 189.95 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.34%)
PREMA 42.64 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.99%)
PRL 32.24 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.34%)
PTC 23.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
SNGP 131.18 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
SSGC 44.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.03%)
TELE 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
TPLP 10.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.69%)
TREET 26.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.2%)
TRG 68.24 Increased By ▲ 6.20 (9.99%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
BR100 15,980 Increased By 130.6 (0.82%)
BR30 49,695 Increased By 776 (1.59%)
KSE100 155,385 Increased By 944.8 (0.61%)
KSE30 47,467 Increased By 347.1 (0.74%)
Sep 16, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-16

CM Maryam visits flood-hit Alipur, reviews relief operations

Recorder Report Published September 16, 2025 Updated September 16, 2025 08:29am

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif visited Alipur, a tehsil of Muzaffargarh, which had been severely affected due to havoc wreaked by recent flooding.

During her visit, she visited flood-hit areas of Alipur city and inspected flood relief camp being established in Government High School Alipur.

The Chief Minister personally handed over financial assistance cheques to the families of those who lost their lives during recent devastating floods. She interacted warmly with flood victims, offering them words of consolation, and assured them to redress their damages along with their complete rehabilitation at the earliest.

The CM served food from a large pot ‘degh’ herself, distributed meals among the flood- affected women and children. She also sat among flood-hit women and shared a meal with them. During her visit, several young girls hugged Chief Minister and showed their affection to her.

Fulfilling a wish of a young girl, she played cricket in flood relief camp, bowled a few deliveries and cheered as the child hit the ball. She also spent time in a temporary classroom set up within the relief camp, engaged in light-hearted conversation with children and inquired about their studies.

The Chief Minister reviewed facilities provided at the flood relief camp, including food, medical aid and other basic necessities. She also distributed gifts among the flood-affected families and extended special gratitude to Pakistan Navy for lending their active support in rescue and relief operations for the flood victims.

The Chief Minister was briefed in detail by Deputy Commissioner Muzaffargarh and DG PDMA. They said that 147 villages in Muzaffargarh district were severely affected, impacting over 394,000 population. Alipur tehsil was among the worst-hit areas, with 26 villages inundated. A total of 37 flood relief camps and 8 tent cities had been established to provide essential services to flood-hit displaced population.

The Chief Minister reiterated and reaffirmed Punjab government’s commitment to stand by the flood victims along with ensuring their complete rehabilitation while carrying out rescue and relief operations.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

floods Floods in Pakistan Flood releif work Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz flood hit Alipur

Comments

200 characters

CM Maryam visits flood-hit Alipur, reviews relief operations

Monsoon havoc: Policy rate kept unchanged on inflation fears in Pakistan

Small farmers and microfinance sector: Pakistan launches Climate Risk Fund-I

APTMA irked by MPC decision

Oil steady as market weighs supply risk from attacks on Russian refineries

Trump says US struck another alleged Venezuelan drug vessel, killing three

Policy rate decision defies expectations: FPCCI

Load-shedding based on AT&C losses: Nepra slaps Rs0.1m daily fine on HESCO

Thar coal gasification: Zardari witnesses signing of MoU

FBR chief declares ‘war’ on corrupt customs officials

Financial, procedural irregularities: AGP asks FBR to recover Rs925bn from taxpayers

Read more stories