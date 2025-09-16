BML 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.87%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-09-16

DIB wins ShaukatKhanum Social Responsibility Award

Recorder Report Published September 16, 2025

KARACHI: Dubai Islamic Bank Pakistan (DIB) has been honoured with the ShaukatKhanum Social Responsibility Award 2024 by ShaukatKhanum Memorial Trust (SKMT) at a ceremony held in Karachi.

The award recognizes DIB’s continued commitment to social responsibility and its dedicated support towards ShaukatKhanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre (SKMCH&RC). Dubai Islamic Bank has played a pivotal role in supporting SKMT’s initiatives, particularly its third and largest hospital in Karachi, which is set to open in 2026.

The ShaukatKhanum Social Responsibility Awards 2024 acknowledged the contributions of 49 esteemed organisations from diverse industries, highlighting their collective efforts towards creating a meaningful impact in society.

Speaking on the occasion, Fariya Zaeem, Head of Marketing, Dubai Islamic Bank Pakistan, said Dubai Islamic Bank believed that true progress is defined not only by financial success but by the positive difference we create in society. “Supporting Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust’s mission to deliver world-class cancer treatment to underprivileged patients is both an honour and a responsibility.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

