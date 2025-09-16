BML 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.87%)
UN rights council to debate Israel attack on Qatar today

AFP Published 16 Sep, 2025 05:59am

GENEVA: The United Nations Human Rights Council said it would host an urgent debate on Tuesday on Israel’s airstrike targeting Hamas leaders in Qatar.

The council said on Monday the debate would be convened after it received two official requests, one from Pakistan on behalf of member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and the other from Kuwait on behalf of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf.

The UN council said its 10th urgent debate since its creation in 2006 would “discuss the recent military aggression carried out by the State of Israel against the State of Qatar on 9 September 2025’”.

Israel targeted Hamas leaders last week in strikes on the Qatari capital, killing five Hamas members and a Qatari security officer.

