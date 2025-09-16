BML 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.87%)
BOP 18.57 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.27%)
CNERGY 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
CPHL 97.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
DCL 14.18 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.9%)
DGKC 239.65 Increased By ▲ 7.68 (3.31%)
FCCL 58.38 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (2.4%)
FFL 19.14 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1%)
GCIL 34.48 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.17%)
HUBC 195.17 Increased By ▲ 2.93 (1.52%)
KEL 5.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
KOSM 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.5%)
LOTCHEM 25.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.06%)
MLCF 105.50 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3.08%)
NBP 184.22 Increased By ▲ 3.54 (1.96%)
PAEL 54.78 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.48%)
PIAHCLA 19.83 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.3%)
PIBTL 12.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
POWER 18.56 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.03%)
PPL 189.95 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.34%)
PREMA 42.64 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.99%)
PRL 32.24 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.34%)
PTC 23.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
SNGP 131.18 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
SSGC 44.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.03%)
TELE 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
TPLP 10.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.69%)
TREET 26.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.2%)
TRG 68.24 Increased By ▲ 6.20 (9.99%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
BR100 15,978 Increased By 128.3 (0.81%)
BR30 49,698 Increased By 778.9 (1.59%)
KSE100 155,385 Increased By 944.8 (0.61%)
KSE30 47,467 Increased By 347.1 (0.74%)
Markets Print 2025-09-16

China, Hong Kong stocks end higher

Reuters Published 16 Sep, 2025 05:59am

SHANGHAI: China’s blue-chip stocks and Hong Kong shares rose on Monday, as investors bolstering bets on Chinese tech shares amid Sino-US trade talks and ahead of an expected US rate cut this week overshadowed worries around weak economic data.

China’s blue-chip CSI300 Index ended the session up 0.2 percent, after hitting a 3-1/2-year high. But Shanghai stocks gave up earlier gains, closing down 0.3 percent.

Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng Index rose 0.2 percent to close at a four-year high.

Data released on Monday showed China’s economy slumped in August, with factory output and retail sales growth missing forecasts and home prices continuing to fall. China’s credit, exports and fixed asset investments also saw sluggish growth.

Zhiwei Zhang, president and chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management, said the broadly dismal data were already priced in by the market.

“The slowdown is not a surprise to the market. Investors already expect growth to weaken in the third quarter.”

Investors also looked past geopolitical and trade tensions, taking cues from Wall Street’s record highs, with the Federal Reserve widely expected to cut rates this week.

The market appears not bothered by tariff uncertainties as China and the US began negotiations in Madrid on Sunday, and Washington called on its allies to impose tariffs on Russian oil buyers. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said both sides had made good

progress on technical details but reaching a deal on other issues would be challenging.

Underscoring the complexity of the Sino-US ties, China’s Ministry of Commerce launched anti-discrimination and anti-dumping probes against US chips on Saturday.

“The US seeks to suffocate Chinese innovation. China has no choice but to fight back,” said Abraham Zhang, chairman of China Europe Capital. “This is a rare opportunity for domestic players to replace foreign technologies.”

China’s semiconductor stocks climbed, with Shanghai’s STAR Chip Index rising 0.5 percent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Tech Index advanced nearly 1 percent.

Elsewhere, Chinese battery stocks jumped on government plans to boost the sector.

