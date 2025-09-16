BML 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.87%)
BOP 18.57 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.27%)
CNERGY 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
CPHL 97.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
DCL 14.18 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.9%)
DGKC 239.65 Increased By ▲ 7.68 (3.31%)
FCCL 58.38 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (2.4%)
FFL 19.14 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1%)
GCIL 34.48 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.17%)
HUBC 195.17 Increased By ▲ 2.93 (1.52%)
KEL 5.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
KOSM 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.5%)
LOTCHEM 25.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.06%)
MLCF 105.50 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3.08%)
NBP 184.22 Increased By ▲ 3.54 (1.96%)
PAEL 54.78 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.48%)
PIAHCLA 19.83 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.3%)
PIBTL 12.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
POWER 18.56 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.03%)
PPL 189.95 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.34%)
PREMA 42.64 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.99%)
PRL 32.24 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.34%)
PTC 23.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
SNGP 131.18 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
SSGC 44.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.03%)
TELE 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
TPLP 10.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.69%)
TREET 26.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.2%)
TRG 68.24 Increased By ▲ 6.20 (9.99%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
BR100 15,978 Increased By 128.3 (0.81%)
BR30 49,698 Increased By 778.9 (1.59%)
KSE100 155,385 Increased By 944.8 (0.61%)
KSE30 47,467 Increased By 347.1 (0.74%)
Sep 16, 2025
Markets Print 2025-09-16

Soybeans slip on muted China demand

Reuters Published 16 Sep, 2025 05:59am

BEIJING: Chicago soybeans eased on Monday, snapping a two-session rally, as an absence of demand from China continued to pressure the market.

The most active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) fell 0.29 percent to USD10.43-2/8 per bushel, as of 0325 GMT.

On Friday, the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) pegged US soybean yield at a slightly higher-than-expected 53.5 bushels per acre, compared with 53.6 bushels in August.

US farmers are missing out on billions of dollars in soybean sales to China halfway through their prime marketing season, as trade talks between the two countries drag on.

China, the world’s top soy buyer, has yet to buy any soybeans from the autumn US harvest. US and Chinese officials concluded a first day of talks in Madrid on Sunday, their fourth meeting in four months in European cities aimed at stabilising strained trade relations under President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

Talks are due to resume between 8 and 10 a.m. local time (0600 to 0800 GMT) on Monday, with tentative post-talks press conferences scheduled by the parties in the afternoon. Analysts said substantial breakthroughs were unlikely.

The Madrid negotiations, along with the USDA’s outlook, also pressured the Chinese market, with the most-active Dalian soymeal futures down 1.46 percent and the most-active Zhengzhou rapeseed meal futures falling 2.04 percent, as of 0338 GMT. CBOT corn dropped 0.81percent to USD4.26-4/8 a bushel on expectations of a record US harvest.

