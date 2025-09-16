Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 339,934 tonnes of cargo comprising 248,723 tonnes of import cargo and 91,211 tonnes of export cargo during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 248,723 tonnes comprised of 147,695 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 10,035 tonnes of B.Bulk Cargo, 1,472 Tons of Chickpeas, & 89,521 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 91,485 tonnes comprised of, 32,938 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 43,788 tonnes of Clinkers, & 1 4,485 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

Approximately, 07 ships, namely, 07 Albert, X-Press Salween, Ren Jian 19, Cma Cgm Rigoletto, Jacob Oldendorff, Columbia Highway, & Gfs Juno, berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.

Around, 04 ships namely, Southern Wolf, Fareast Harmony, Vsc Pollux, & Albert P, sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

Cargo volume of 163,488 tonnes, comprising 115,502 tonnes imports cargo and 47,986 export cargo carried in 4,686 Containers (2,178 TEUs Imports & 2,508 TEUs Export)was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 11 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them five ships, Saga, Giovanni Topic, Maya Gas, Capoeira and Al-Thakhira & another ship ‘Albert-P carrying Palm oil, Soya Bean Seed, Mogas, LPG, LNG and Container expected to take berths at LCT, FAP, FOTCO, EVTL, EETL and QICT on Monday September 15th, 2025.

