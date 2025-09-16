BML 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.87%)
BOP 18.57 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.27%)
CNERGY 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
CPHL 97.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
DCL 14.18 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.9%)
DGKC 239.65 Increased By ▲ 7.68 (3.31%)
FCCL 58.38 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (2.4%)
FFL 19.14 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1%)
GCIL 34.48 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.17%)
HUBC 195.17 Increased By ▲ 2.93 (1.52%)
KEL 5.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
KOSM 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.5%)
LOTCHEM 25.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.06%)
MLCF 105.50 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3.08%)
NBP 184.22 Increased By ▲ 3.54 (1.96%)
PAEL 54.78 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.48%)
PIAHCLA 19.83 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.3%)
PIBTL 12.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
POWER 18.56 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.03%)
PPL 189.95 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.34%)
PREMA 42.64 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.99%)
PRL 32.24 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.34%)
PTC 23.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
SNGP 131.18 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
SSGC 44.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.03%)
TELE 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
TPLP 10.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.69%)
TREET 26.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.2%)
TRG 68.24 Increased By ▲ 6.20 (9.99%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
BR100 15,978 Increased By 128.3 (0.81%)
BR30 49,698 Increased By 778.9 (1.59%)
KSE100 155,385 Increased By 944.8 (0.61%)
KSE30 47,467 Increased By 347.1 (0.74%)
Sep 16, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-09-16

Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published 16 Sep, 2025 05:59am

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 339,934 tonnes of cargo comprising 248,723 tonnes of import cargo and 91,211 tonnes of export cargo during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 248,723 tonnes comprised of 147,695 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 10,035 tonnes of B.Bulk Cargo, 1,472 Tons of Chickpeas, & 89,521 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 91,485 tonnes comprised of, 32,938 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 43,788 tonnes of Clinkers, & 1 4,485 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

Approximately, 07 ships, namely, 07 Albert, X-Press Salween, Ren Jian 19, Cma Cgm Rigoletto, Jacob Oldendorff, Columbia Highway, & Gfs Juno, berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.

Around, 04 ships namely, Southern Wolf, Fareast Harmony, Vsc Pollux, & Albert P, sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

Cargo volume of 163,488 tonnes, comprising 115,502 tonnes imports cargo and 47,986 export cargo carried in 4,686 Containers (2,178 TEUs Imports & 2,508 TEUs Export)was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 11 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them five ships, Saga, Giovanni Topic, Maya Gas, Capoeira and Al-Thakhira & another ship ‘Albert-P carrying Palm oil, Soya Bean Seed, Mogas, LPG, LNG and Container expected to take berths at LCT, FAP, FOTCO, EVTL, EETL and QICT on Monday September 15th, 2025.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Karachi Port Trust Activities of Karachi Port Trust

Comments

200 characters

Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

Small farmers and microfinance sector: Pakistan launches Climate Risk Fund-I

APTMA irked by MPC decision

Policy rate decision defies expectations: FPCCI

Load-shedding based on AT&C losses: Nepra slaps Rs0.1m daily fine on HESCO

Thar coal gasification: Zardari witnesses signing of MoU

FBR chief declares ‘war’ on corrupt customs officials

Financial, procedural irregularities: AGP asks FBR to recover Rs925bn from taxpayers

Used cars’ scheme for expats: MoC facing ‘ifs and buts’ situation

$10bn trade aimed at Islamabad, Tehran discuss FTA prospects

KP, AJK and GB: NA panel concerned over deforestation

Read more stories