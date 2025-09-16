BML 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.87%)
Markets Print 2025-09-16

Gold hits record high as dollar, yields ease

Reuters Published 16 Sep, 2025 05:59am

NEW YORK: Gold rose to an all-time high on Monday, underpinned by a softer dollar and lower Treasury yields, as investors positioned ahead of a pivotal Federal Reserve meeting this week that could set the tone for the rest of the year.

Spot gold was up 0.9percent at USD3,674.09 per ounce as of 1151 a.m. EDT (1551 GMT), after hitting a record high of USD3,674.63 earlier in the session. Bullion climbed about 1.6 percent last week. US gold futures for December delivery were up 0.7 percent at USD3,712.70.

The dollar index fell to a one-week low, making gold more attractive for other currency holders, while the benchmark US 10-year Treasury yield edged lower.

Markets are all but certain the Fed will deliver a 25-basis-point rate cut on Wednesday, the first since December, with some still holding out for a larger 50 bps move, according to CME’s FedWatch tool.

“Expectations of a 25 basis point rate cut are largely baked into the cake at this point,” said Peter Grant, vice president and senior metals strategist at Zaner Metals, adding that there could be one or two more rate cuts before the year-end.

Non-yielding bullion, often considered a safe-haven asset during broader uncertainty, tends to perform well in a low interest rate environment.

The USD3,700 mark looks like the next upside target, with other important levels at USD3,730 and USD3,743 in the short term, Grant added.

The Fed meets under unusual pressure, with a leadership dispute and President Donald Trump pushing for greater sway over policy.

The Senate has also left the door open for Trump’s economic adviser Stephen Miran to join the rate-setting committee in time to vote on Wednesday.

Data last week showed US consumer prices rose at their fastest pace in seven months in August, while recent jobs figures have pointed to a weakening labur market, keeping the Fed on track to cut rates. Elsewhere, spot silver was up 1percent at USD42.59 per ounce, platinum gained 0.5 percent to USD1,397.80 and palladium lost 1.4 percent to USD1,181.09.

