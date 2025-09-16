BML 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.87%)
BOP 18.57 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.27%)
CNERGY 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
CPHL 97.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
DCL 14.18 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.9%)
DGKC 239.65 Increased By ▲ 7.68 (3.31%)
FCCL 58.38 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (2.4%)
FFL 19.14 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1%)
GCIL 34.48 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.17%)
HUBC 195.17 Increased By ▲ 2.93 (1.52%)
KEL 5.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
KOSM 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.5%)
LOTCHEM 25.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.06%)
MLCF 105.50 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3.08%)
NBP 184.22 Increased By ▲ 3.54 (1.96%)
PAEL 54.78 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.48%)
PIAHCLA 19.83 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.3%)
PIBTL 12.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
POWER 18.56 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.03%)
PPL 189.95 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.34%)
PREMA 42.64 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.99%)
PRL 32.24 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.34%)
PTC 23.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
SNGP 131.18 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
SSGC 44.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.03%)
TELE 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
TPLP 10.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.69%)
TREET 26.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.2%)
TRG 68.24 Increased By ▲ 6.20 (9.99%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
BR100 15,978 Increased By 128.3 (0.81%)
BR30 49,698 Increased By 778.9 (1.59%)
KSE100 155,385 Increased By 944.8 (0.61%)
KSE30 47,467 Increased By 347.1 (0.74%)
Sep 16, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-09-16

Oil prices move higher

Reuters Published 16 Sep, 2025 05:59am

HOUSTON: Oil prices rose on Monday as investors assessed the impact of Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian refineries and of US President Donald Trump pressing NATO nations to halt Russian oil purchases. Brent crude futures rose 42 cents, or 0.63 percent, to USD67.41 a barrel by 1:13 p.m. EDT while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at USD63.27 a barrel, up 58 cents or 0.93 percent.

Attacks on Russian oil infrastructure and mounting pressure from Trump on buyers of Russian crude were boosting oil prices on Monday, said Phil Flynn, senior analyst with Price Futures Group. “Behind the scenes there are a lot of concerns around heavy oil and tight diesel supplies, keeping the market supported,” Flynn added.

Ukraine launched a large attack with at least 361 drones targeting Russia overnight, sparking a brief fire at the vast Kirishi oil refinery in Russia’s northwest, Russian officials said on Sunday. Both crude contracts gained more than 1percent last week as Ukraine stepped up attacks on Russian oil infrastructure, including the largest oil exporting terminal, Primorsk.

Primorsk has a capacity to load about 1 million barrels per day of crude, while the Kirishi refinery processes about 355,000 bpd of Russian crude, equal to 6.4 percent of the country’s total.

Trump said on Saturday that the US was prepared to impose fresh energy sanctions on Russia, but only if all NATO nations ceased purchasing Russian oil and implemented similar measures. Oil also received some support from solid refinery demand in China last month and a decline in US crude inventories, while weaker economic data from China weighed on prices, UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo said. Investors are awaiting the interest rate decision by the US Federal Reserve at its September 16-17 meeting, at which the bank is expected to ease monetary policy. Lower borrowing costs could boost fuel demand.

“The market is starting to price in maybe a more aggressive Fed cut, putting some downward pressure on the US dollar and giving oil a boost,” said Price Futures Group’s Flynn.

Oil oil price

Comments

200 characters

Oil prices move higher

Small farmers and microfinance sector: Pakistan launches Climate Risk Fund-I

APTMA irked by MPC decision

Policy rate decision defies expectations: FPCCI

Load-shedding based on AT&C losses: Nepra slaps Rs0.1m daily fine on HESCO

Thar coal gasification: Zardari witnesses signing of MoU

FBR chief declares ‘war’ on corrupt customs officials

Financial, procedural irregularities: AGP asks FBR to recover Rs925bn from taxpayers

Used cars’ scheme for expats: MoC facing ‘ifs and buts’ situation

$10bn trade aimed at Islamabad, Tehran discuss FTA prospects

KP, AJK and GB: NA panel concerned over deforestation

Read more stories