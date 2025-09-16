Markets Print 2025-09-16
Kibor interbank offered rates
KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Monday (September 15, 2025).
KIBOR
Tenor BID OFFER
1-Week 10.76 11.26
2-Week 10.74 11.24
1-Month 10.74 11.24
3-Month 10.80 11.05
6-Month 10.80 11.05
9-Month 10.77 11.27
1-Year 10.78 11.28
Data source: SBP
