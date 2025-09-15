BML 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.87%)
US, Britain to announce more than $10 billion in deals during Trump visit, US officials say

Reuters Published 15 Sep, 2025 09:03pm

LONDON: The United States and Britain plan to announce more than $10 billion in economic deals this week as part of U.S. President Donald Trump’s state visit, senior U.S. officials said on Monday.

The two governments are expected to seal a trade agreement with three pillars: a new science and technology partnership to strengthen the tech sectors of both countries, cooperation in civil nuclear power, and advances in defense technology cooperation, the officials said in a telephone briefing.

Several U.S. tech business leaders are expected to be in attendance for the state visit, the officials said.

Trump and first lady Melania Trump are to arrive late on Tuesday for talks with King Charles and Queen Camilla on Wednesday at Windsor Castle and a state dinner that evening.

Britain and US to sign nuclear power pact during Trump’s visit

Trump will meet British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Thursday and they plan a joint news conference. Trump returns to Washington on Thursday night.

Trump is the first U.S. president to be invited to two state dinners by the British. His first was in 2019 during his first term.

The U.S. officials described agreements to come that would be heavy on economic cooperation between the two long-standing allies with at least $10 billion in deals expected.

“This visit gives the president the opportunity to strengthen ties with a particularly close partner and ally, while advancing mutual economic and foreign policy interests,” one of the U.S. officials said.

