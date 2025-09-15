BML 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.87%)
BOP 18.57 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.27%)
CNERGY 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
CPHL 97.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
DCL 14.18 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.9%)
DGKC 239.65 Increased By ▲ 7.68 (3.31%)
FCCL 58.38 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (2.4%)
FFL 19.14 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1%)
GCIL 34.48 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.17%)
HUBC 195.17 Increased By ▲ 2.93 (1.52%)
KEL 5.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
KOSM 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.5%)
LOTCHEM 25.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.06%)
MLCF 105.50 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3.08%)
NBP 184.22 Increased By ▲ 3.54 (1.96%)
PAEL 54.78 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.48%)
PIAHCLA 19.83 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.3%)
PIBTL 12.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
POWER 18.56 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.03%)
PPL 189.95 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.34%)
PREMA 42.64 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.99%)
PRL 32.24 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.34%)
PTC 23.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
SNGP 131.18 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
SSGC 44.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.03%)
TELE 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
TPLP 10.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.69%)
TREET 26.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.2%)
TRG 68.24 Increased By ▲ 6.20 (9.99%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
BR100 15,978 Increased By 128.3 (0.81%)
BR30 49,698 Increased By 778.9 (1.59%)
KSE100 155,385 Increased By 944.8 (0.61%)
KSE30 47,467 Increased By 347.1 (0.74%)
Sep 15, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Bessent says US won’t hit China with tariffs over Russian oil unless Europe goes first

Reuters Published 15 Sep, 2025 08:13pm

MADRID: U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Monday that the Trump administration would not impose additional tariffs on Chinese goods to halt China’s purchases of Russian oil unless European countries hit China and India with steep duties of their own.

Bessent told Reuters and Bloomberg in a joint interview that European countries needed to play a stronger role in cutting off Russian oil revenues and bringing its war in Ukraine to an end.

US, China talks in Madrid on trade, TikTok carry over into second day

“We expect the Europeans to do their share now, and we are not moving forward without the Europeans,” Bessent said, when asked whether the U.S. would impose Russian oil-related tariffs on Chinese goods after Trump slapped an additional 25% duties on Indian imports.

China Russian oil Scott Bessent US, China talks

Comments

200 characters

Bessent says US won’t hit China with tariffs over Russian oil unless Europe goes first

SBP keeps policy rate unchanged at 11%

PM Shehbaz, Saudi Crown Prince discuss regional situation on sidelines of Doha summit

President Zardari assures Shanghai Electric of resolving ‘any outstanding issues’

‘Cheap theatrics won’t heal war wounds’: Pakistan lambasts Indian cricketers for politicising sports

Stocks surge at PSX as SBP maintains status quo

India, US to hold trade talks in New Delhi on Tuesday, negotiator says

Islamabad-Rawalpindi to get modern train service with 20-minute travel time, says Interior ministry

Poland’s $100mn oil & gas investment in Pakistan set for expansion

PCB demands removal of match referee from Asia Cup over handshake row

Pakistani rupee registers 27th consecutive gain against US dollar

Read more stories