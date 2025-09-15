BML 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.87%)
Pakistan

Islamabad-Rawalpindi to get modern train service with 20-minute travel time, says Interior ministry

BR Web Desk Published 15 Sep, 2025 06:58pm
File Photo
File Photo

A modern train service is set to be launched between Islamabad and Rawalpindi, reducing travel time between the twin cities to 20 minutes, the Ministry of Interior said in a statement on Monday.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Railways Minister Hanif Abbasi. Minister of State for Interior Tallal Chaudhry also attended the meeting.

It was agreed that the project will be completed from Margalla Station, Islamabad, to Saddar Station, Rawalpindi.

It was said that the project is expected to save time and fuel while easing traffic congestion on major roads.

The Ministry of Railways will provide the track, while the Capital Development Authority (CDA) will manage the service. Modern trains will be imported for the route.

The framework agreement of the project will be finalized and signed next week, according to officials.

Interior Minister Naqvi said the scheme reflects Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s vision of public welfare, adding that thousands of citizens will gain access to quality travel facilities.

Pakistan announces Karachi-Lahore bullet train project

Railways Minister Abbasi termed the initiative a major step for public convenience, enabling people to travel between the twin cities swiftly.

Minister of State Tallal Chaudhry said the service will offer citizens a cost-effective and fast travel option while easing traffic pressure.

The meeting was attended by senior officials, including the federal secretaries of interior and railways, the CDA chairman, the Rawalpindi commissioner, the IG Islamabad Police, and other representatives.

