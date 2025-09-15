BML 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.87%)
Life & Style

Artists call for ‘Free Palestine’ at Emmy Awards in Los Angeles

Reuters | AFP | BR Web Desk Published 15 Sep, 2025 06:40pm

A number of artists called for “Free Palestine” and showed their support for Palestinians during Sunday night’s 77th annual Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California.

At a time of heightened political tensions in the United States, and just days after right-wing activist Charlie Kirk was shot dead, politics occasionally poked through the glitz and glamour of the evening.

Best supporting actress Hannah Einbinder from “Hacks” used her victory speech to deliver a brief, but very much no-holds barred statement that addressed the war in Gaza, immigration raids and her support for the Philadelphia Eagles.

“Go Birds, F..k ICE and free Palestine,” she said.

Javier Bardem, meanwhile, wore a keffiyeh scarf in what he said was a show of support for Palestinians.

Speaking to AFP on the red carpet, he said he was boycotting industry players he believed were supporting Israel in its war in Gaza.

“We target film companies and film institutions that are complicit and are related to whitewashing or justifying the genocide in Gaza and for Israel, of Israel, and its apartheid regime,” he said.

Writer Daniel O’Brien, who accepted the award for best scripted variety series on behalf of “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver,” spoke of a growing feeling in Hollywood that speaking out against the present US government is increasingly hard.

He said he and the team were honored to share the prize “with all writers of late night political comedy, while that is still a type of show that’s allowed to exist.”

Last week, over 1,800 actors, entertainers, and producers, including some Hollywood stars, signed a pledge, opens new tab to not work with Israeli film institutions that they see as being complicit in the abuse of Palestinians by Israel.

Some companies have faced calls for boycotts and protests over ties with the Israeli government as the humanitarian crisis in Gaza from Israel’s military assault grows, and images of starving Palestinians, including children, have sparked global outrage.

“Inspired by Filmmakers United Against Apartheid who refused to screen their films in apartheid South Africa, we pledge not to screen films, appear at or otherwise work with Israeli film institutions - including festivals, cinemas, broadcasters and production companies - that are implicated in genocide and apartheid against the Palestinian people,” the pledge read.

