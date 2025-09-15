BML 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.57%)
Business & Finance

Poland’s $100mn oil & gas investment in Pakistan set for expansion

Published 15 Sep, 2025

Poland has expressed its intent to reinvest locally generated incomes and resources in Pakistan, aiming to expand its over $100 million investment in the country’s oil and gas exploration sector, as the two sides explore deeper trade and economic cooperation.

The development came during a meeting between Maciej Pisarski, the Ambassador of Poland to Pakistan, with the Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, at the Finance Division on Monday.

During the meeting, both sides discussed matters of mutual interest with a focus on strengthening bilateral relations, expanding trade and investment ties, and identifying new avenues for collaborations and exchanges between the two countries, read the statement.

Pisarski extended his heartfelt condolences on the loss of lives and damage to properties and infrastructure caused by the ongoing floods. He congratulated the finance minister on achieving macroeconomic stability and reviving the economy.

The envoy informed that the Government of Poland was working on sending a high-level delegation led by senior political leadership to Pakistan in the near future to further advance bilateral engagement.

Pisarski stated that Poland was keen to enhance bilateral relations and expand trade and investment with Pakistan.

He noted that bilateral trade, currently standing at over $1 billion and in favour of Pakistan, could be further expanded to achieve a more balanced trajectory.

He also highlighted Poland’s existing investment of over $100 million in Pakistan’s oil and gas exploration sector and expressed his country’s intent to reinvest locally generated incomes and resources to expand this investment.

During the meeting, Pisarski expressed Poland’s desire to work closely with relevant government ministries to identify new potential areas for engagement and mutual collaboration, including technical support in areas such as public finance, regulations, bilateral exchanges, training programmes, experience sharing, and knowledge transfer.

Meanwhile, Aurangzeb briefed the ambassador on the ongoing rescue and relief operations in flood-stricken areas. He stated that relief efforts were underway with rations, food, and medical supplies being provided at relief camps.

He noted that the floods had been devastating in their velocity and ferocity, and that a detailed damage assessment was being undertaken to apprise development and bilateral partners, while acknowledging that rehabilitation would be a long and demanding process.

The finance minister appreciated Polish investment in Pakistan and welcomed the country’s desire to further expand bilateral trade and investment.

He also welcomed potential collaborations in key sectors such as oil and gas exploration, mineral and mining development, and initiatives focused on knowledge transfer, information exchange, technical know-how, and experience sharing in crucial strategic areas, including public finance, tax policy, and regulatory frameworks.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to deepening Pakistan–Poland relations and to working together to build mutually beneficial partnerships across multiple sectors.

