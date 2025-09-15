BML 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
BOP 17.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
CNERGY 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
CPHL 98.04 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.82%)
DCL 14.09 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.25%)
DGKC 229.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-0.96%)
FCCL 56.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.19%)
FFL 19.08 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.69%)
GCIL 34.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.7%)
HUBC 192.74 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.26%)
KEL 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
KOSM 6.67 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.26%)
MLCF 102.78 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.42%)
NBP 184.65 Increased By ▲ 3.97 (2.2%)
PAEL 54.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.31%)
PIAHCLA 19.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.2%)
PIBTL 12.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
POWER 18.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.65%)
PPL 190.31 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.53%)
PREMA 43.10 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.08%)
PRL 32.45 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1%)
PTC 23.53 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
SNGP 132.30 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (0.89%)
SSGC 44.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.54%)
TELE 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 10.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.69%)
TREET 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.22%)
TRG 66.80 Increased By ▲ 4.76 (7.67%)
WTL 1.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 15,939 Increased By 88.9 (0.56%)
BR30 49,197 Increased By 278 (0.57%)
KSE100 155,097 Increased By 657.7 (0.43%)
KSE30 47,354 Increased By 233.6 (0.5%)
World

Trump vows national emergency in Washington, DC over ICE dispute

  • The D.C. National Guard reports directly to the president
Reuters Published 15 Sep, 2025 11:08am

US President Donald Trump said on Monday he would call a national emergency and federalize Washington, D.C. after Mayor Muriel Bowser said its police would not cooperate with Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

At issue is the provision of information on individuals living in, or entering, the United States illegally.

Trump’s threat adds to a move critics have seen as federal overreach.

The comments come after several thousand protesters hit the streets this month over Trump’s August deployment of National Guard troops in the capital to “re-establish law, order, and public safety,” after calling crime a blight on the city.

“In just a few weeks. The “place” is absolutely booming for the first time in decades, virtually NO CRIME,” Trump said on Truth Social. He blamed “Radical Left Democrats” for pressuring Bowser to inform the government about the non-cooperation with ICE.

The National Guard serves as a militia answering to the governors of the 50 states, except when called into federal service.

The D.C. National Guard reports directly to the president.

US President Donald Trump National Guard troops Mayor Muriel Bowser

