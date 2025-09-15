Govt to pay power bills of flood-hit people: PM

LAHORE: Announcing a waiver of electricity bills for domestic power consumers in flood-affected areas for the previous month (August) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Sunday the federal government will cover these costs from its own resources.

In a video statement, the PM said that domestic consumers will not be required to pay electricity bills for the month of August. He added that consumers who have already paid their bills for last month will receive adjustments in their upcoming bills. He said clear instructions have been issued in this regard.

Pakistan PM announces relief for flood-hit power consumers

The Prime Minister further said that an assessment of losses incurred by agricultural, commercial, and industrial power consumers is currently underway. As a result, the collection of their electricity bills for last month is being deferred immediately, he added.

He said additional relief measures will be taken if the assessment reveals losses beyond a certain threshold. He said power distribution companies have been directed to act promptly on these instructions.

Shehbaz Sharif also reaffirmed his commitment to the complete rehabilitation of flood-affected areas. He assured the public that he will not rest until every individual impacted by the floods is fully rehabilitated.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025