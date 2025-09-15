BML 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
Rubio phones Dar, discusses ties in multiple fields

NNI Published 15 Sep, 2025 05:59am

ISLAMABAD: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio telephoned Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar to discuss the state of Pakistan-US relations.

Both leaders expressed satisfaction over the positive trajectory of ties and reaffirmed their commitment to deepening cooperation in diverse fields.

According to the Foreign Office spokesperson, the two leaders exchanged views on ongoing cooperation between Pakistan and the United States in multiple areas. They expressed satisfaction with the positive progress in bilateral relations and agreed to build upon the existing momentum.

In addition to bilateral matters, Ishaq Dar and Marco Rubio also discussed regional and international developments. The exchange highlighted the shared interest of both countries in working together on broader global challenges.

The Foreign Office confirmed that both sides reiterated their resolve to further strengthen Pakistan-US ties across a wide range of sectors. The conversation underscored the importance of continued engagement and partnership between Islamabad and Washington.

Foreign Office Ishaq Dar Pak US ties US Secretary of State Marco Rubio DPM and Foreign Minister

