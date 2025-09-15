BML 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
Security and training: Indonesian envoy visits central police office in Lahore

Recorder Report Published 15 Sep, 2025 05:59am

LAHORE: Ambassador of Indonesia to Pakistan, Lieutenant General Chandra Warsenanto Sukotjo (retd), along with his delegation, visited the Central Police Office Lahore and met Inspector General of Police Punjab, Dr Usman Anwar. The delegation included Indonesia’s Defense Attache Colonel Hanro Hidayat Susanto, First Secretary Muhammad Sufyan Sir, Second Secretary Rika Gartaka, Protocol Officer Bonar, and other officials.

During the meeting, both sides discussed further strengthening of bilateral cooperation between Punjab Police and Indonesia in the areas of security and training. The delegation was given a detailed briefing on Punjab Police’s reforms based on modern technology and artificial intelligence, as well as the Counter Terrorism Department, Crime Control Department, and welfare initiatives.

The delegation was also briefed about public service initiatives such as the Safe Cities Project, Virtual Women Police Stations, Child Protection Centers, Khidmat and Tahaffuz Marakaz, Misaq Centres, Tahaffuz Darsgah, and Foster Homes. It was agreed to benefit from each other’s experiences in the field of security and safety. On this occasion, IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar said that Indonesia’s rapid development and its leadership role in the Islamic world and the region are commendable.

Indonesian ambassador appreciated Punjab Police’s remarkable role in the fight against terrorism, as well as the rapid progress in various areas of public service including community policing. He said that Punjab Police and Indonesia Police would exchange delegations to enhance training and capacity building.

IG Punjab also briefed the delegation on the Central Police Dashboard, Human Resource Management, Police Station Record Management System, and community policing programs. At the conclusion of the meeting, souvenirs were exchanged between IG Punjab and the Indonesian Ambassador, while the delegation also visited the Shuhada and Ghazi Walls, Police Museum, and various departments of the CPO.

On this occasion, Additional IG Punjab Sultan Ahmad Chaudhry and AIG Discipline Ammara Athar were also present.

