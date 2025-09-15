Marriyum, Khawaja Salman visit flood-hit areas

LAHORE: As directed by Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique visited flood-affected areas of Saitpur on boats, and reached Alipur at night after visiting Saiatpur during the day.

They met flood victims in flood relief camps, and delivered tents to interior areas of Saiatpur. They said that food, dry ration and other relief goods were also reaching flood victims of Saiatpur. Madam Senior minister assured them that Chief Minister, their sister, daughter and mother would compensate for their loss, God willing. She said that tents, relief goods and food were being delivered to flood victims. She acknowledged that Alipur had been completely submerged, there had been a lot of damage.

Senior Minister said that on Madam Chief Minister’s directions, work of estimating damage caused by flood had been started.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025