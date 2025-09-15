BML 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
BOP 17.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.98%)
CNERGY 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
CPHL 97.24 Decreased By ▼ -4.53 (-4.45%)
DCL 13.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.5%)
DGKC 231.97 Decreased By ▼ -3.37 (-1.43%)
FCCL 57.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.96%)
FFL 18.95 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.99%)
GCIL 34.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.35%)
HUBC 192.24 Decreased By ▼ -3.43 (-1.75%)
KEL 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.25%)
KOSM 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
LOTCHEM 26.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.2%)
MLCF 102.35 Decreased By ▼ -3.89 (-3.66%)
NBP 180.68 Increased By ▲ 4.73 (2.69%)
PAEL 54.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-3.04%)
PIAHCLA 19.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.35%)
PIBTL 12.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.26%)
POWER 18.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.18%)
PPL 189.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-0.97%)
PREMA 42.22 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.22%)
PRL 32.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.77%)
PTC 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.85%)
SNGP 131.13 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.09%)
SSGC 44.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.14%)
TELE 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.69%)
TPLP 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.97%)
TREET 26.71 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.64%)
TRG 62.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.69%)
WTL 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
BR100 15,850 Decreased By -203.9 (-1.27%)
BR30 48,919 Decreased By -613.2 (-1.24%)
KSE100 154,440 Decreased By -1701.6 (-1.09%)
KSE30 47,120 Decreased By -600.6 (-1.26%)
Sep 15, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-15

KP launches Rs11bn rural cleanliness programme

Recorder Report Published 15 Sep, 2025 05:59am

PESHAWAR: The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has launched a landmark rural cleanliness programme of Rs.11 billion to improve sanitation in rural areas.

The programme titled ‘Pak Saaf o Shafaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’ will cover all 3,633 village councils (VCs) across the province. For the purpose, the provincial government has already recruited 11,388 sanitation workers -four per VC in the plain areas 2,061 VCs and two per VC in the hilly areas 1,572 VCs.

The programme has been launched formally by the Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur during a ceremony at Chief Minister’s Secretariat.

The hiring process for sanitation workers has been conducted transparently through balloting, with 32,683 applications received and 29,822 candidates declared eligible.

To support the effort, each VC has been provided with a loader rickshaw, uniforms, and sanitation kits. Additionally, new vehicles and machinery worth Rs. 3.6 billion have been procured for Tehsil Municipal Administrations (TMAs), including 392 tractors and 315 mini dumpers, to ensure proper waste disposal. Oversight committees have also been established at the VC level under the Local Government Act to sustain the initiative.

Addressing at the launching ceremony, the Chief Minister said the programme was a true public service project, above politics and political affiliations.

He emphasized that cleanliness is half of faith and lamented that rural areas had long been neglected in this regard. “This programme reflects Imran Khan’s vision of equitable development for all regions,” he noted.

Gandapur added that transparency was ensured at every stage, with no political influence in the recruitment process. “As Chief Minister, I did not interfere in a single hiring, and I am proud of that,” he said.

He underlined that machinery for TMAs was also distributed strictly on merit and data, ensuring fairness across all councils and administrations. “This project belongs to all of us, and together we must make it a success,” he said, adding that a sustainable financial model had been devised for its continuation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

KP rural cleanliness programme

Comments

200 characters

KP launches Rs11bn rural cleanliness programme

Country’s first-ever TDRC begins operations

Govt to pay power bills of flood-hit people: PM

Textile, apparel exports: PTC raises its concern at slump

Indus in high flood at Guddu: Fresh warning of unstable weather issued

MPC to meet today

Five-year used vehicles: TPB okays commercial import with 40pc extra duty

Sales tax digital integration: FBR likely to extend deadline

EPBD advocates for reduction in interest rate

US delivers flood relief assistance

Zardari, children visit Aviation Industry Corp

Read more stories