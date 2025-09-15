Azma for eliminating obscenity from theatres completely

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Information and Culture, Azma Bokhari, held a meeting with prominent theatre personalities Qaiser Sanaullah and Naseem Vicky. Secretary Information Tahir Raza Hamdani, Executive Director PUCAR Athar Masood, and renowned writer Asghar Nadeem Syed were also present.

The meeting focused on the proposed new Drama Act. Azma Bokhari said that the government intends to introduce legislation formed through consultation with the theatre industry. Two proposals of the Theatre Association have already been incorporated into the draft act.

She highlighted that after strict action against those spreading obscenity, the quality of theatre performances has improved, although complaints regarding certain theatres are still being received.

Azma Bokhari made it clear: “We will not rest until obscenity is fully eradicated from theatre. Unauthorized theatres will not be allowed, and theatre timings will also be regulated.”

She emphasized the government’s commitment to creating a safe environment where families can attend performances without hesitation. Bokhari firmly stated that cheap jokes targeting women will not be tolerated on stage.

The Minister urged that theatre should focus on socially relevant and positive subjects, while also encouraging the participation of educated youth to help reshape theatre culture into a source of healthy entertainment for the public.

