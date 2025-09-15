Prices of food commodities show mixed trend

PESHAWAR: Mixed trend in prices of essential food commodities was witnessed in the retail market.

Flour prices have dropped as 20-kg sac was being available at Rs 1700 against the price of Rs 2000 while an decrease Rs 1000 per 80-kg bag also witnessed, according to a weekly survey carried by the Business Recorder here on Sunday.

However, it was noticed that wheat flour and other products like maida, soji and choker flour also remained sky-high in the retail market.

Similarly, the retail price of tomato was slightly dropped as being sold Rs 100-120 against the price of Rs 150-160 per kg in the previous week whereas one kg of onion was being sold at Rs 100 per kg against the price of Rs 70-80/kg in the previous week, the survey said.

Likewise, ginger and garlic remained unchanged as being available at Rs 600/kg and Rs 200 and Rs 300 per kg respectively.

The survey noted green chili was being sold at Rs 120 per kg, the survey said. Lemon is being sold at Rs 400 per kg in the retail market, the survey said.

On the other hand, prices of other veggie prices remained sky-high in the open market.

Peas was being sold at Rs 200 per kg, capsicum at Rs 100-120 per kg, ladyfinger Rs 100-150 and Rs 200 per kg, Arvi Rs 150-200 per kg, turnip at Rs 150 per kg Eggplant (bringle) Rs 100 per kg, Zucchini (tori) Rs 100-120 per kg, red-colored potatoes available at Rs 70 per kg while white-coloured potatoes being sold at Rs 50 per kg in the retail market, the survey said.

The survey noted the price of sugar remained unchanged as it was available at Rs 180-200 per kg in the open market.

In the retail market, the survey noted the price of cooking oil/ghee of various brands and quality remained stable.

Similarly, prices of live chicken/meat remained high in the retail market, while the price of farm eggs being sold at Rs 300-320 per dozen, the survey said.

Cow meat without bone was available at Rs 1100 and cow meat with bone is being sold at Rs 1000 per kg against the official rates announced by local authorities concerned, according to the survey.

The price of mutton beef was being sold from Rs 2500 to Rs3 000 per kg in the open market, the survey added.

According to the survey, prices of all brands and qualities of beverages also remained high in the local market. Black tea was being sold at Rs 1400-1500 per kg, the survey added.

A mixed trend was also witnessed in prices of pulses, according to the survey.

The survey said good quality (sela) was available at Rs 360 per kg, while low quality rice was available at Rs 300-320 per kg, while toota rice was available at Rs 200-220 per kg.

Similarly, the survey furthermore said dal mash was available at Rs 480, dal masoor at Rs 320 per kg, dal chilka (black) at Rs 320/kg, dal chilka (green) at Rs 260 per kg, moonge at Rs 400 per kg, dhoti dal at Rs400 per kg, dal Channa at Rs 450 per kg, red bean at Rs 440 per kg, Gram flour (baisen) at Rs 420 per kg against Rs 280 per kg. Fruits, which are staple, but prices, are sky-rocketed in the local market, according to the survey.

Apple was available from Rs 250-300 and Rs 400-500 per kg, banana at Rs 150 and 200 per dozen, mango at Rs 200-250 and Rs 300, plum at Rs 150 and Rs 200 per kg, apricot at Rs 300-350 and Rs 400 per kg, leechi at Rs500 per kg, black jamun at Rs 500 and Rs 600 pere kg, melon at Rs 100-150 per kg, watermelon at Rs 80 per kg.

