Business & Finance Print 2025-09-15

TDAP help desk established at GCCI

Published 15 Sep, 2025

GUJRANWALA: The Director General Punjab Region -II Khalid Rasool has directed TDAP Gujranwala office to establish a help desk at Gujranwala Chamber of Commerce & Industry (GCCI). Fida Hussain, GSP Officer, TDAP Gujranwala coordinated with GCCI for establishment of TDAP help desk.

On 12th September, the TDAP help desk formally inaugurated by Fida Hussain and Rana Muhammad Siddique Khan, President GCCI along with Ex-Presidents and Executive Committee members.

The business community appreciated the step taken by TDAP for the facilitation of businesses and enhancement of export of the region.

TDAP GCCI

