BML 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
BOP 17.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.98%)
CNERGY 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
CPHL 97.24 Decreased By ▼ -4.53 (-4.45%)
DCL 13.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.5%)
DGKC 231.97 Decreased By ▼ -3.37 (-1.43%)
FCCL 57.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.96%)
FFL 18.95 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.99%)
GCIL 34.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.35%)
HUBC 192.24 Decreased By ▼ -3.43 (-1.75%)
KEL 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.25%)
KOSM 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
LOTCHEM 26.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.2%)
MLCF 102.35 Decreased By ▼ -3.89 (-3.66%)
NBP 180.68 Increased By ▲ 4.73 (2.69%)
PAEL 54.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-3.04%)
PIAHCLA 19.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.35%)
PIBTL 12.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.26%)
POWER 18.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.18%)
PPL 189.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-0.97%)
PREMA 42.22 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.22%)
PRL 32.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.77%)
PTC 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.85%)
SNGP 131.13 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.09%)
SSGC 44.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.14%)
TELE 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.69%)
TPLP 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.97%)
TREET 26.71 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.64%)
TRG 62.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.69%)
WTL 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
BR100 15,850 Decreased By -203.9 (-1.27%)
BR30 48,919 Decreased By -613.2 (-1.24%)
KSE100 154,440 Decreased By -1701.6 (-1.09%)
KSE30 47,120 Decreased By -600.6 (-1.26%)
Sep 15, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-15

Juvenile inmates: STEVTA announces training programme in Sindh

KARACHI: STEVTA has taken a significant step towards the rehabilitation and reform of juvenile prisoners by ...
Recorder Report Published September 15, 2025 Updated September 15, 2025 06:29am

KARACHI: Sindh Technical Education and Vocational Trainings (STEVTA) has taken a significant step towards the rehabilitation and reform of juvenile prisoners by launching a modern skills training program.

In this regard, a formal Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between STEVTA and Tasawwur-e-Umeed Foundation at the Central Jail Karachi.

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Sindh and Chairperson of STEVTA Junaid Buland visited the Central Jail following the signing of the MoU and met with the incarcerated children.

On this occasion, he announced that more than 24,000 juvenile prisoners across 14 jails in Sindh will be provided with technical training, enabling them to secure respectable employment after their release.

Buland stated, “We are launching a program to teach children modern skills. Under the Paigham-e-Pakistan initiative, more than 17 technical fields are being activated, which include various vocational and technical courses.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

training programme STEVTA Juvenile inmates

Comments

200 characters

Juvenile inmates: STEVTA announces training programme in Sindh

Pakistan’s first-ever TDRC begins operations

Pakistan govt to pay power bills of flood-hit people: PM

Oil holds gains as investors eye impact from attacks on Russian energy facilities

Textile, apparel exports: Pakistan Textile Council raises its concern at slump

Indus in high flood at Guddu: Fresh warning of unstable weather issued

State Bank’s MPC to meet today

Five-year used vehicles: TPB okays commercial import with 40pc extra duty

Sales tax digital integration: FBR likely to extend deadline

Think tank EPBD advocates for reduction in Pakistan’s interest rate

US delivers flood relief assistance to Pakistan

Read more stories