Multan, Khanewal, Vehari: JICA, Punjab govt enhance healthcare services for mothers, newborns

Press Release Published September 15, 2025 Updated September 15, 2025 07:26am

FAISALABAD: The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), in collaboration with the Government of Punjab, has successfully advanced its flagship initiative, “Project for Strengthening Maternal and Newborn Healthcare in Punjab,” focused on enhancing healthcare services for mothers and newborns in the districts of Multan, Khanewal and Vehari.

Launched in December 2021, significant strides have been made in expanding access to quality healthcare through capacity-building programs, infrastructure improvement, essential medical equipment provision and clinical training for frontline health workers. 57 Medical Officers, 226 Skilled Birth attendants (LHVs/ Midwives), 249 Lady Health Supervisors, 1108 Lady Health Workers, 85 District Supervisors and 9 Data analyst in the target districts are trained through the project.

From September 9–12, 2025, a review mission comprising JICA officials and members of the project’s Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) was conducted. The delegation participated in a JCC meeting and project dissemination seminar in Lahore, followed by site visits to key project locations in Multan and Khanewal.

During the visit, officials expressed strong satisfaction with the progress of the project, noting its effectiveness in addressing critical healthcare gaps for women and newborns. The delegation observed live on-the-job training sessions for 20 Lady Health Workers and 02 Lady Health Visitors, Health promotion sessions in communities at Basic Health Unit (BHU) Mari Sahu, Tehsil Kabirwala, District Khanewal.

Both JICA and the Punjab government reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing the visibility of the Maternal and Newborn Healthcare project and raising public awareness around maternal and newborn health. The project’s progress is expected to serve as a model for similar initiatives in other regions of Pakistan.

