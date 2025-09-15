KP asks Punjab to lift ban on wheat, flour movement

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Food Zahir Shah Toru has asked Punjab to immediately lift its ban on the inter-provincial supply of wheat and flour while terming the move a violation of Article 151 of the Constitution.

Chairing a high-level meeting here to review the province’s wheat and flour situation, the provincial minister said that despite the availability of sufficient wheat across the country, Punjab’s restrictions had caused a temporary increase in the prices of flour in KP and other provinces. “This unconstitutional action has directly impacted the poor and must be withdrawn without delay to provide relief to the common people,” he remarked.

The meeting was attended by Food Secretary Shah Mahmood, Additional Secretary Ashfaq Ahmad, Director Food Mohsin Iqbal, deputy directors and district food controllers from across the province.

During the meeting, officials briefed the minister that KP’s annual wheat requirement stands at 5.3 million metric tons, of which 1.4 million tons is produced locally while the remainder is procured from other provinces, mainly Punjab and other sources as well.

It was informed that the provincial food department currently has a stock of around 0.273 million metric tonnes in its warehouses, while the country as a whole faces no shortage of wheat.

Officials further informed the minister that wheat prices had already registered a decline today and were expected to fall further in the coming days.

The provincial minister reiterated that Punjab’s ban on inter-provincial supply was not only unconstitutional but also detrimental to the interests of consumers across the country. Shah demanded that the federal and Punjab governments’ ensure immediate resumption of wheat and flour supplies to KP and other provinces.

He directed the officials concerned to devise a comprehensive strategy to prevent such situations in the future, ensuring sustainable relief for vulnerable segments of society.

He also instructed all district food controllers to remain vigilant against hoarding and profiteering. “Strict action must be taken without delay against anyone found involved in hoarding wheat or flour,” he directed.

