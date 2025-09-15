BML 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH): KPC holds special event

Published September 15, 2025

KARACHI: On the auspicious occasion of the 1,500th Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him), a grand Mehfil was organized at the Karachi Press Club with the support of renowned social and philanthropic personality, Anosh Ahmed.

Pakistan’s distinguished naat khwan, Al-Haaj Siddique Ismail, graced the ceremony with his special presence. The event was conducted by senior journalist A H Khanzada and commenced with a soulful recitation of the Holy Qur’an by Qari Ghulam Hussain.

Prominent Naat khwans including Faisal Hasan Naqshbandi, Muhammad Asad Ayoob, Muhammad Zubair, Sameer Ahmed, Hafiz Salman Tariq, Ayaz Siddiqui, Wajid Hussain Ansari, Sibt-e-Hasan, and others paid heartfelt tribute to the Holy Prophet (PBUH) with their recitations. On this occasion, three Umrah tickets were also distributed among members of the Karachi Press Club through a lucky draw. One of the umrah was sponsored by Anosh Ahmed.

Speaking at the gathering, Karachi Press Club Secretary Muhammad Sohail Afzal emphasized that love for the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is an integral part of every Muslim’s faith, and the Milad was organized as a collective expression of that love. He extended gratitude to Anosh Ahmed for his support and expressed hope for continued collaboration in the future.

Anosh Ahmed, a Pakistani-American entrepreneur and philanthropist, runs several welfare initiatives in Pakistan. In his message, he said that celebrating Eid Milad-un-Nabi signifies a pledge to implement the blessed teachings of the Prophet (PBUH) in daily life. He added that such gatherings not only rejuvenate faith but also remind believers that the Prophet’s life remains a guiding light for humanity.

On behalf of Anosh Ahmed, his representative Shamir was presented with the Karachi Press Club emblem and traditional Ajrak by Secretary Sohail Afzal. Commemorative shields were also distributed jointly by the Press Club and Anosh Ahmed to office bearers including Secretary Sohail Afzal Khan, Joint Secretary Muhammad Munsif, Treasurer Imran Ayoob, governing body members Kafeel Ahmed, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Rizwan Bhatti, Nasrullah Chaudhry, Raja Kamran, as well as to participating naat khwans and organisers.

The event witnessed an impressive turnout, with former KPC Secretary Maqsood Yousufi, senior journalists Aamir Latif, KUJ President Nasrullah Chaudhry, Shamir Ahmed, PAPP President Muhammad Jameel, Moinullah Khan, Ahmad Hassan, Muzaffar Ejaz, Kamran Kashari, and many other media professionals and their families in attendance.

