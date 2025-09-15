BML 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
Govt says monitoring water flows at all barrages

Recorder Report Published September 15, 2025 Updated September 15, 2025 07:40am

KARACHI: Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon has said that the provincial government is closely monitoring the situation at all barrages.

He added that the Sindh government is fully engaged in rescue, relief, and rehabilitation efforts to protect the lives and property of the people.

In a statement, he said that high-level flooding is ongoing at Guddu Barrage, medium-level flooding at Sukkur Barrage, and low-level flooding at Kotri Barrage.

Sharjeel Memon said that 5,269 people were moved from Kacha areas to safer locations during the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of people relocated so far to 163,364. He added that 252 people from Kacha areas were shifted to relief camps, where a total of 469 people are currently staying.

He said that the Sindh government has established 177 fixed and mobile health sites, where 6,596 patients were treated in the last 24 hours. So far, a total of 84,118 patients have received medical assistance. Sharjeel said that 11,569 cattle were moved to safe areas during the last 24 hours, raising the total number of relocated cattle to 438,835. He added that 51,308 cattle were provided with vaccines and treatment in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number treated to 1,232,223.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

