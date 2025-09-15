Floods in Sindh: Supply of food items, agri produce badly affected: HCSTSI

HYDERABAD: President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industry (HCSTSI) Saleem Memon has expressed deep concern over the severe disruptions and disarray in the supply chain of food items and agricultural produce following the recent torrential rains and floods in Sindh and across country.

He said that the impact of this crisis is becoming unbearable not only for the general public but also for the trader community.

HCSTSI president noted that the supply of vegetables and essential agricultural commodities has been badly affected, resulting in manifold increases in the prices of tomatoes, onions, potatoes and green vegetables. This surge in prices is directly burdening both consumers and traders.

Small traders, whose daily businesses operate on narrow profit margins, are incurring heavy losses due to rising prices and supply interruptions. While buyers are distressed by inflation, traders are being forced to continue their businesses at a loss instead of earning a reasonable profit.

Expressing regret, he said that despite recurring devastation from floods and rains every year, no preventive measures are taken in advance. He pointed out that many countries have successfully secured their food chains through initiatives such as establishing cold storage facilities, farmer insurance schemes, price control mechanisms, and stronger infrastructure. Unfortun-ately, Sindh lacks such systems, leaving both the public and the business community vulnerable to crises year after year.

