Sindh to announce ‘agri emergency’ plan next week: CM

SUKKUR/GUDDU: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah toured flood-affected regions to assess the government’s preparedness and revealed Sindh’s Agriculture Emergency Plan.

He acknowledged a drop in Sindh’s wheat output from 4.2 million tons last year to 3.1 million tons but stated there were sufficient wheat stocks till March 2026.

He said that Sindh’s Agriculture Emergency Plan focused on food security and supporting wheat cultivation would be announced next week. “We are working on the plan and will announce it so that wheat cultivation could be improved.

During his visit to Sukkur Barrage, he said water inflows at Sukkur Barrage is between 650,000 and 700,000 cusecs- lower than the 1.1 to 1.2 million cusecs initially forecasted by the NDMA. However, he said preparations had been made for the higher estimate.

He highlighted three primary government objectives: saving lives, protecting important infrastructure, and strengthening embankments. Embankments have been raised to eight feet above the river level, and teams are deployed to all vulnerable locations. Loss of life has been minimal and not directly linked to flooding, and measures are in place to prevent further casualties.

Shah called on the federal government to channel direct assistance to flood victims via the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) and stressed Pakistan’s need to seek support from the UN and international community, citing the role of climate change in causing such disasters.

He said Sindh already has adequate relief supplies, medical camps, and it is continuing a livestock vaccination drives.

Recognising the resilience of residents in flood-prone areas, he thanked communities, emphasising unity in overcoming national challenges. He lauded Sukkur Barrage as an engineering marvel but noted some gates require repairs, with infrastructure improvements ongoing in vulnerable areas like Badin.

In Kashmore, chief minister reiterated his administration’s priority to protect lives, noting the safe evacuation of three million people and effective performance by rescue and relief agencies.

At Guddu Barrage, officials reported current discharges of 627,908 cusecs- well below its design capacity of 1.1 million cusecs. Vulnerable points like Tori Bund and KK Bund are being fortified, with continuous monitoring.

Murad Shah ordered round-the-clock monitoring and reinforced coordination with provincial control centres for emergencies.

